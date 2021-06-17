Kittitas County vaccination rate incorrect
UPDATED: Thu., June 17, 2021
Incorrect vaccine rate
Due to a graphic artist’s error, a graphic that ran on Sunday on page A5 incorrectly listed the percentage for Kittitas County’s vaccination rate for those initiating the first dose of the vaccine. The current percentage is 43.9%.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.