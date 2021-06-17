New jobless claims drop for fourth consecutive week in Spokane County
UPDATED: Thu., June 17, 2021
New jobless claims in Spokane County declined for the fourth consecutive week, according to the Washington state Employment Security Department.
Laid-off workers in the county filed 406 new claims the week ending June 12, compared with 607 claims filed the week before, a drop of roughly 33%, the department reported Thursday.
New unemployment claims in the state dropped to 6,892 in the week ending June 12, a 22.3% decrease in applications compared with 8,868 from the week before, according to the ESD.
Continued claims in all unemployment categories decreased 0.7% with 383,776 applications filed last week.
Decreases in layoffs in the retail trade, manufacturing, and administrative and support services sectors contributed to the drop in new state claims last week.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.