This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Tribune News Service (TNS)

Bestsellers

From Publishers Weekly

Fiction

1. “The President’s Daughter: A Thriller,” Bill Clinton and James Patterson (Little, Brown and Knopf)

2. “Golden Girl,” Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)

3. “Sooley: A Novel,” John Grisham (Doubleday)

4. “The Last Thing He Told Me: A Novel,” Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)

5. “Malibu Rising: A Novel,” Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine)

6. “Tom Clancy: Target Acquired (A Jack Ryan Jr. Novel),” Don Bentley (Putnam)

7. “The Midnight Library,” Matt Haig (Viking)

8. “Legacy: A Novel,” Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s)

9. “Project Hail Mary,” Andy Weir (Ballantine)

10. “The Four Winds: A Novel,” Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s)

Nonfiction

1. “Killing the Mob: The Fight Against Organized Crime in America,” Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard (St. Martin’s)

2. “Hormone Intelligence: The Complete Guide to Calming Hormone Chaos and Restoring Your Body’s Natural Blueprint for Well-Being,” Aviva Romm (HarperOne)

3. “The Wisdom of 16 Women and Their Lessons for Today,” Shannon Bream (Broadside)

4. “What Happened to You? Conversations on Trauma, Resilience, and Healing,” Bruce D. Perry and Oprah Winfrey (Flatiron/Oprah)

5. “How the Word Is Passed: A Reckoning with the History of Slavery Across America,” Clint Smith (Little, Brown)

6. “Skinnytaste Meal Prep: Healthy Make-Ahead Meals and Freezer Recipes to Simplify Your Life: A Cookbook,” Gina Homolka (Clarkson Potter)

7. “The Bomber Mafia: A Dream, a Temptation, and the Longest Night of the Second World War,” Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown)

8. “The Collected Works of Jim Morrison: Poetry, Journals, Transcripts, and Lyrics,” Jim Morrison (Harper Design)

9. “The Hill We Climb: An Inaugural Poem for the Country,” Amanda Gorman (Viking)

10. “Greenlights,” Matthew McConaughey (Crown)