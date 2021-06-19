Baseball Expanded Glance
UPDATED: Sat., June 19, 2021
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away
Boston 43 28 .606 – 6-4 W-1 20-17 23-11
Tampa Bay 43 28 .606 – 5-5 L-4 19-14 24-14
New York 37 33 .529 5½ 6-4 W-1 18-17 19-16
Toronto 34 35 .493 8 3-7 W-1 13-16 21-19
Baltimore 23 47 .329 19½ 1-9 L-1 12-22 11-25
Central W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 43 28 .606 – 6-4 L-3 27-12 16-16
Cleveland 38 30 .559 3½ 6-4 L-2 20-13 18-17
Kansas City 31 38 .449 11 2-8 L-1 17-19 14-19
Detroit 29 41 .414 13½ 4-6 L-2 15-19 14-22
Minnesota 29 41 .414 13½ 5-5 W-3 14-21 15-20
West W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away
Oakland 44 28 .611 – 8-2 L-1 25-18 19-10
Houston 42 28 .600 1 8-2 W-6 25-13 17-15
Seattle 36 36 .500 8 6-4 W-2 21-15 15-21
Los Angeles 35 35 .500 8 7-3 W-2 20-16 15-19
Texas 25 45 .357 18 2-8 L-5 15-18 10-27
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away
New York 36 28 .563 – 6-4 L-1 20-7 16-21
Philadelphia 34 34 .500 4 6-4 W-1 21-12 13-22
Atlanta 32 35 .478 5½ 4-6 W-2 19-19 13-16
Washington 32 36 .471 6 7-3 W-1 20-18 12-18
Miami 31 39 .443 8 5-5 W-2 16-14 15-25
Central W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 39 32 .549 – 5-5 L-2 24-12 15-20
Milwaukee 38 32 .543 ½ 4-6 L-5 20-18 18-14
Cincinnati 35 34 .507 3 6-4 L-3 16-16 19-18
St. Louis 35 35 .500 3½ 4-6 L-2 19-15 16-20
Pittsburgh 25 44 .362 13 2-8 W-2 15-19 10-25
West W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away
San Francisco 45 26 .634 – 7-3 L-1 23-10 22-16
Los Angeles 42 27 .609 2 8-2 W-1 23-12 19-15
San Diego 41 32 .562 5 4-6 W-3 24-14 17-18
Colorado 30 41 .423 15 6-4 W-5 25-14 5-27
Arizona 20 51 .282 25 0-10 L-15 11-20 9-31
Saturday’s Results
N.Y. Yankees 7, Oakland 5 N.Y. Mets 5-2, Washington 1-6
Minnesota 3, Texas 2 Boston 7, Kansas City 1
Toronto 10, Baltimore 7 Pittsburgh 6, Cleveland 3
Houston 7, Chi. White Sox 3 Miami 11, Chi. Cubs 1
Philadelphia 13, San Francisco 6 San Diego 7, Cincinnati 5
Milwaukee at Colorado, late L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, late
Detroit at L.A. Angels, late Tampa Bay at Seattle, late
St. Louis at Atlanta, ppd.
Sunday’s American League games
Oakland (Manaea 6-2) at New York (Montgomery 3-1), 10:05 a.m.
Toronto (Ryu 5-4) at Baltimore (Harvey 3-8), 10:05 a.m.
Boston (Eovaldi 7-3) at Kansas City (Minor 5-4), 11:10 a.m.
Chicago (Keuchel 6-1) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 3-1), 11:10 a.m.
Minnesota (Maeda 2-2) at Texas (Dunning 2-5), 11:35 a.m.
Detroit (Mize 4-4) at L.A. Angels (Bundy 1-7), 1:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay (McClanahan 2-2) at Seattle (Gonzales 1-4), 1:10 p.m.
Sunday’s National League games
New York (Walker 6-2) at Washington (Corbin 4-5), 10:05 a.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 4-5) at Atlanta (Wilson 2-2), 11:10 a.m., 1st game
Miami (Thompson 1-1) at Chicago (Mills 2-1), 11:20 a.m.
Milwaukee (Lauer 1-3) at Colorado (González 2-4), 12:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Eflin 2-5) at San Francisco (Long 0-0), 1:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Castillo 2-9) at San Diego (Lamet 1-2), 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-0) at Arizona (TBD), 1:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Kim 1-4) at Atlanta (Smyly 3-3), 4:08 p.m., 2nd game
Sunday’s Interlague game
Cleveland (Hentges 1-1) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 4-5), 10:05 a.m.
