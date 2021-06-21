Spokane asks city residents to help locate new water tower

Spokane officials have launched an online survey to help gauge where they should locate a new water tower to serve South Hill residents.

A 2-million-gallon tank is necessary to ensure a continued supply of water particularly during peak summer usage, according to city officials.

The options include Hamblen Park on 37th Avenue; city-owned land at 31st Avenue and Napa Street next to the Touchmark assisted living facility; and the site of an existing reservoir at Garden Park on 37th Avenue and Stone Street.

They winnowed the options by focusing on criteria that included at least 2 acres of land, access to nearby water lines, and proximity to the center of the residents who will be served.

When it’s complete, the tower will be about 100 feet tall and 60 feet in diameter.

“This project will help improve water delivery to a large portion of our community,” said Marlene Feist, the city’s public works director, in a statement. “We have water reservoirs throughout the community to meet critical water delivery needs, and we’re asking our citizens to help us make a final site selection for this facility.”

Earlier this month, the Spokane Public Schools board signed off on allowing the city to explore Hamblen Park as one of three potential options for the new tower, which will provide water to residents and businesses below 14th Avenue.

The school board’s authorization was required because the site is on Spokane Public Schools property.

The survey can be taken at surveymonkey.com/r/DQ7K7MS.