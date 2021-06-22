On the Air
Tue., June 22, 2021
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, College World Series
4 p.m.: Stanford vs. Vanderbilt ESPN
Baseball, MLB
10 a.m.: Washington at Philadelphia OR Chi. White Sox at Pittsburgh MLB
1 p.m.: San Francisco at L.A. Angels OR Milwaukee at Arizona MLB
1 p.m.: Colorado at Seattle Root
4 p.m.: Atlanta at N.Y. Mets OR Boston at Tampa Bay MLB
7 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at San Diego ESPN
Basketball, NBA playoffs
5:30 p.m.: Atlanta at Milwaukee TNT
Golf
3:30 a.m. (Thurs): EPGA Tour: BMW International Open Golf
Hockey, NHL playoffs
5 p.m.: Tampa Bay at N.Y. Islanders NBC Sports
Soccer, men
8:30 a.m.: Euros 2021: Slovakia vs. Spain ESPN
8:30 a.m.: Euros 2021: Sweden vs. Poland ESPN2
11:30 a.m.: Euros 2021: Portugal vs. France ESPN
11:30 a.m.: Euros 2021: Germany vs. Hungary ESPN2
2 p.m.: Copa América: Ecuador vs. Peru FS1
5 p.m.: Copa América: Colombia vs. Brazil FS1
5:30 p.m.: MLS: Portland at Houston Root
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
7 a.m.: Danny and Gallant 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
Baseball, High-A West
7:05 p.m.: Spokane at Hillsboro 103.5-FM
Baseball, MLB
1 p.m.: Colorado at Seattle 700-AM
All events subject to change
