The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Cloudy 73° Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now

On the Air

Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, College World Series

4 p.m.: Stanford vs. Vanderbilt ESPN

Baseball, MLB

10 a.m.: Washington at Philadelphia OR Chi. White Sox at Pittsburgh MLB

1 p.m.: San Francisco at L.A. Angels OR Milwaukee at Arizona MLB

1 p.m.: Colorado at Seattle Root

4 p.m.: Atlanta at N.Y. Mets OR Boston at Tampa Bay MLB

7 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at San Diego ESPN

Basketball, NBA playoffs

5:30 p.m.: Atlanta at Milwaukee TNT

Golf

3:30 a.m. (Thurs): EPGA Tour: BMW International Open Golf

Hockey, NHL playoffs

5 p.m.: Tampa Bay at N.Y. Islanders NBC Sports

Soccer, men

8:30 a.m.: Euros 2021: Slovakia vs. Spain ESPN

8:30 a.m.: Euros 2021: Sweden vs. Poland ESPN2

11:30 a.m.: Euros 2021: Portugal vs. France ESPN

11:30 a.m.: Euros 2021: Germany vs. Hungary ESPN2

2 p.m.: Copa América: Ecuador vs. Peru FS1

5 p.m.: Copa América: Colombia vs. Brazil FS1

5:30 p.m.: MLS: Portland at Houston Root

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

7 a.m.: Danny and Gallant 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

Baseball, High-A West

7:05 p.m.: Spokane at Hillsboro 103.5-FM

Baseball, MLB

1 p.m.: Colorado at Seattle 700-AM

All events subject to change

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.