Correction
Wed., June 23, 2021
Incorrect average daily high
A Tuesday story on the weekend heat wave incorrectly stated that 91 degrees Fahrenheit is the Spokane average daily high for June since 1970. The average extreme high for June is 91 degrees.
Wrong water tower location
A story published Tuesday incorrectly described the location of a proposed water tower. It is on a parcel occupied by Hamblen Elementary next to Hamblen Park, not in Hamblen Park.
