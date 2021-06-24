Area school districts, churches and others offer free summer meals for youths

By Nina Culver For The Spokesman-Review

The Discovery Bus will be available on the following dates and sites:

Many local school districts are continuing their summer meal plan forward from last summer – offering meals at various pickup locations instead of serving meals to children at schools and community centers.

The food, which is part of a federally funded nutrition program, is free for all children ages 18 and under, even those not yet enrolled in school. No registration is required. Parents can text “food” to 877-877 or call (866) 348-6479 to check for a free meal site near them.

Spokane Public Schools

The district is offering five-day meal kits, which include breakfast and lunch for each day, at several locations. Parents may pick up one kit per week from June 28 to Aug. 20. There will be no meal pickups on July 5. The pickup times and locations are as follows:

Arlington Elementary, 6363 N. Smith St., Thursdays from 11 a.m. to noon; Audubon Elementary, 2020 W. Carlisle Ave., Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to noon; Bemiss Elementary, 2323 E. Bridgeport Ave., Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to noon; Cooper Elementary, 3200 N. Ferral St., Mondays from 12:30 to 1:20 p.m.; Ferris High School, 3020 E. 37th Ave., Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 to 11 a.m.; Finch Elementary, 3717 N. Milton St., Mondays from 11 a.m. to noon; Grant Elementary, 1300 E. Ninth Ave., Mondays from 11 a.m. to noon; Holmes Elementary, 2600 W. Sharp Ave., Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to noon; Hutton Elementary, 908 E. 24th Ave., Thursdays from 11 a.m. to noon; and Indian Trail Elementary, 4102 W. Woodside Ave., Thursdays from 11 a.m. to noon.

Additional sites are Lewis and Clark High School, 521 W. Fourth Ave., Mondays and Fridays from 9 to 10 a.m.; Liberty Aquatic Center, 1300 E. Fifth Ave., Tuesdays and Fridays from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.; Lidgerwood Elementary, 5510 N. Lidgerwood St., Fridays from 11 a.m. to noon; Logan Elementary, 1001 E. Montgomery Ave., Mondays from 11 a.m. to noon and Tuesdays from 5 to 6 p.m.; Moran Prairie Elementary, 4224 E. 57th Ave., Thursdays from 11 a.m. to noon; and North Central High School, 1600 N. Howard St., Mondays and Fridays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

More sites are at Regal Elementary, 2707 E. Rich Ave., Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to noon; Rogers High School, 1622 E. Wellesley Ave., Mondays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to noon; Roosevelt Elementary, 333 W. 14th Ave., Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to noon; Salk Middle School, 6411 N. Alberta St., Mondays and Fridays from 10 to 11 a.m., Shadle Park High School, 4327 N. Ash St., Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to noon; Sheridan Elementary, 3737 E. Fifth Ave., Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to noon; Whitman Elementary, 5400 N. Helena St., Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to noon; and the Witter Aquatic Center, 1300 E. Mission Ave., Wednesdays from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

Mead schools

The Mead district is offering meal kits with seven breakfasts and seven lunches from June 29 to Aug. 26. All kits will be distributed at Northwood Middle School, 12908 N. Pittsburg St. Pickup times are from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Riverside schools

The Riverside School District is splitting its seven weekly meals into two weekly pickups through Aug. 12. Parents can pick up three days of meals (breakfast and lunch) each Monday and four days of meals each Thursday. There are three pickup locations to choose from each Monday and Thursday: Riverside Elementary, 3802 E. Deer Park-Milan Road, from 11 to 11:30 a.m.; The Elk Sentinel, 40012 N. Elk-Camden Road, 11:30 a.m. to noon; Aloha Pines, 40602 N. Newport Highway, 11 to 11:15 a.m.

Deer Park schools

Schools in Deer Park will offer daily lunch and breakfast pickup from June 21 to July 22. Breakfast can be picked up between 8 and 8:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday at Deer Park Elementary (1500 E. “D” St.), Arcadia Elementary (1120 E. “D” St.) and Deer Park Middle School (347 S. Colville Road). Lunches will be available from 11:30 a.m. to noon at Deer Park and Arcadia elementaries and from 11:30 to 11:45 a.m. at Deer Park Middle School.

Community curbside pickups are at Deer Park Elementary from 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 a.m. each Monday through Thursday through Aug. 12. The community pickups will include breakfast and lunch, and Thursday’s distribution will include meals for Friday. No meals will be distributed July 5.

Cheney schools

The Cheney School District will be offering breakfast and lunch for pickup each weekday from June 28 to July 30 at four different locations. Breakfast will be available from 8:20 to 9:20 a.m. each morning at Cheney High School, 460 N. Sixth St., Cheney; Cheney Middle School, 740 Betz Road, Cheney; Sunset Elementary, 12824 W. 12th Ave., Airway Heights; and Westwood Middle School, 6120 S. Abbott Road, Spokane.

Lunch will be available each weekday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at. No meals will be handed out on July 5.

Central Valley schools

The district is offering curbside pickup of a hot lunch and breakfast for the next day Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Aug. 13, with the exception of July 2 and 5. The pickup locations are Liberty Creek Elementary, 23909 E. Country Vista Drive; McDonald Elementary, 1512 S. McDonald road; Opportunity Elementary, 1109 S. Wilbur Road; Riverbend Elementary, 17720 E. Mission Ave., North Pines Middle School, 11900 E. Broadway Ave.; Mica Peak High School, 1511 E. Sprague Ave.; University High School, 12420 E. 32nd Ave.

East Valley schools

The district will distribute meals Monday through Thursday at several locations: East Farms Elementary, 26203 E. Rowan Ave., from 11 to 11:45 a.m.; Otis Orchards bus garage, 22000 E. Wellesley Ave., noon to 12:45 p.m.; Trentwood Elementary, 14701 E. Wellesley Ave., 11 to 11:45 a.m.; Parkside at Mirabeau Apartments, 2820 N. Cherry St., 11 to 11:45 a.m.; Pinecroft Mobile Home Park, 11920 E. Mansfield Ave., noon to 12:45 p.m.; Eagle Point Apartments, 2718 N. Bowdish Road, noon to 12:45 p.m.; Edgecliff Park, 800 S. Park Road, 11 to 11:30 a.m.; Valley Mission Park, 11405 E. Mission Ave., 11:15 to 11:45 a.m.; Terrace View Park, 13500 E. 24th Ave., 11:30 to noon. No meals will be distributed on July 5.

West Valley schools

The district will be offering meal pickup every Monday through Thursday from June 28 to Aug. 27, with two days of food handed out each Thursday. Meals can be picked up at West Valley High School, 8301 E. Buckeye Ave., from 11 a.m. to noon or at Centennial Middle School, 915 N. Ella Road, from noon to 1 p.m. each day. There will be no meal pickup on July 5.