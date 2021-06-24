The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Partly Cloudy Night 74° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports

Local sports menu for June 25, 2021

Baseball

High-A West: Spokane at Hillsboro, 7:05 p.m.

Football

Indoor Football League: Spokane at Arizona, 7:05 p.m.

Motorsports

Stateline Speedway: Johnson Surveying Hobby Stock 100, 5 p.m.

Off-track betting

Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9:35 a.m.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.