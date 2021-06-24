Stream on Demand: ‘Kevin’ flips tropes, and ‘Physical’ works black humor

By Sean Axmaker For The Spokesman-Review

What’s new for home viewing on Video on Demand and Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max and other streaming services.

Top streams for the week

The dark comedy “Kevin Can F**k Himself” (TV-MA) flips TV stereotypes in the story of a sitcom wife (Annie Murphy of “Schitt’s Creek”) who is tired of enduring the antics of her self-absorbed man-child of a husband (Eric Petersen) and plots her escape. Three episodes available, new episodes each Sunday. (AMC+)

Spandex, mall culture and the fitness video explosion provide the backdrop to “Physical” (TV-MA), a black-humored satire starring Rose Byrne as a tortured wife and mother who channels her frustration and energy into creating an aerobics empire. Creator Annie Weisman is a veteran of “Desperate Housewives.”Four episodes available, new episodes each Friday. (Apple TV+)

“The Mysterious Benedict Society” (TV-PG), based on the young adult books by Trenton Lee Stewart, follows four orphans in a boarding school who band together to stop a nefarious force known as the Emergency. Tony Hale co-stars as the mysterious Mr. Benedict. New episodes on Fridays. (Disney+)

Titus Welliver returns as Detective Harry Bosch in the seventh and final season of “Bosch” (TV-14), where he investigates an arson that killed five people, including a 10-year-old girl, which makes it personal for Bosch. His case sets him against some very powerful people. Jamie Hector is his partner who is dealing with his own crisis, and Amy Aquino, Lance Reddick, Madison Lintz and Mimi Rogers costar. While this season brings the show to an end, Bosch will returns in a spin-off series with costars Lintz and Mimi Rogers. (Amazon Prime)

The horror film “False Positive” (2021, TV-MA) delves into the fears of pregnancy when a couple (Ilana Glazer and Justin Theroux) visits a fertility doctor (Pierce Brosnan) whose charms hide sinister secrets. Glazer co-wrote the film with director John Lee. (Hulu)

In the action thriller “The Ice Road” (2021, PG-13), Liam Neeson plays a big rig ice road driver who battles winter storms, thawing water and more to rescue miners trapped in a diamond mine collapse in Canada’s far northern reaches. Jonathan Hensleigh directs and Laurence Fishburne co-stars. (Netflix)

Bob Odenkirk stars as a mild-mannered husband and father whose repressed anger is unleashed in “Nobody” (2021, R), a mix of violent action and dark comedy from the writer and action choreographers of “John Wick.” (VOD, Cable on Demand, DVD and at Redbox)

Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand

“Lansky” (2021, R) stars Harvey Keitel as notorious mobster Meyer Lansky, who confesses his secrets to a journalist (Sam Worthington) in the last years of his life. John Magaro, AnnaSophia Robb, Minka Kelly and David James Elliot also star. Also on DVD and at Redbox. Also new:

• Abel Ferrara’s psychological thriller “Siberia” (2020, R) starring Willem Dafoe;

• Indie horror thriller “My Heart Can’t Beat Unless You Tell it To” (2021, not rated) with Patrick Fugit;

• Supernatural horror film “The Unholy” (2021, PG-13) starring Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

Netflix

A standup comedian (Iliza Schlesinger) thinks she may have met the perfect guy (Ryan Hansen) in the romantic comedy “Good on Paper” (TV-MA), co-starring Margaret Cho.

Streaming TV: Sarah Shahi and Mike Vogel star in “Sex/Life” (TV-MA), a steamy romantic drama built around a love triangle. Also new:

• Reality-TV competition series “The Mole” (TV-14), hosted by Anderson Cooper;

• The young adult mystery series “The A List” (TV-PG) from England.

International passport: The anthology limited series “Ray” (India, TV-MA, with subtitles) adapts four short stories from the great filmmaker and writer Satyajit Ray. Also new:

• “The House of Flowers: The Movie” (Mexico, 2021, TV-MA, with subtitles), a feature-length sequel to the melodramatic series;

• “Jiva!” (South Africa, TV-MA), a drama about a street dancer trying to make a career in dance.

True stories: “This Is Pop” (TV-MA) tackles the history of popular music through episodes focused on different aspects and cultural moments. Also new:

• “Sisters on Track” (2021, PG), a portrait of three sisters in Brooklyn training to qualify for the Junior Olympics;

• True crime documentary “Murder by the Coast” (Spain, 2021, TV-14, with subtitles), which revisits the 1999 murder of a teenager.

Amazon Prime Video

The documentary “Mary J. Blige’s My Life” (2021) explores the inspirations behind the Grammy-winning recording artist’s breakthrough album as she prepares to perform it live in celebration of its 25th anniversary.

The drama “September Mornings” (Brazil, TV-14, with subtitles) explores the life of a trans woman who discovers she had a son she never knew about.

International passport: Johnny To’s gangster drama “Exiled” (Hong Kong, 2007, R, with subtitles) is an elegant play of criminal codes and personal loyalties in a bullet ballet of romantic nihilism.

Streaming TV: Brian Keith is “The Westerner” (1960) in the superb but short-lived TV Western created by Sam Peckinpah. All 13 episodes available.

Hulu

A cavalry officer (Christian Bale) escorts an Apache chief (Wes Studi) and his family back to their Montana home in “Hostiles” (2017, R).

Natural history documentary meets “America’s Funniest Home Videos” in “When Nature Calls” (TV-PG), narrated by Helen Mirren. New episodes each Friday.

Streaming TV: The family drama “Switched at Birth” (2011-2017, TV-14) uses the twist of the title to take on a collision of class, culture and child-rearing philosophies as two families become acquainted. Also new: the NBC shows “College Bowl” and “Making It” stream a day after their respective network debuts.

HBO Max

Hilary Swank is a police detective who turns stalker after a one-night stand with a married man (Michael Ealy) in the thriller “Fatale” (2020, R).

A special new episode of “I’ll Be Gone in the Dark” (TV-MA) follows up on the true crime show after the sentencing of the Golden State Killer.

The documentary “LFG” (2021, TV-14) follows the U.S. women’s national soccer team’s continuing fight for equal pay.

Disney+

The documentary “Wolfgang” (2021, not rated) profiles celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck.

Other streams

The documentary limited series “Epstein’s Shadow: Ghislaine Maxwell” (not rated) looks into the British socialite on trial for complicity with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Also new is the concert event “Miley Cyrus Presents Stand by You” (not rated). (Peacock)

The documentary “Fathom” (2021, PG) follows the work of Dr. Ellen Garland and Dr. Michelle Fournet studying humpback whale songs and social communication. Also new is the second season of the animated musical comedy series “Central Park” (TV-PG). (Apple TV+)

The second season of the acclaimed CBS series “Evil” (TV-14) debuts as a streaming exclusive. Also new is the fifth season of “The Good Fight” (TV-MA). New episodes on Thursdays. (Paramount+)

Elaine Cassidy and Tom Meeten star in the British thriller “Intruder” (not rated). (Britbox)

The second season of the Scandinavian noir “The Sommerdahl Murders” (Denmark, with subtitles) is now streaming. (Acorn TV)

Russ Meyer’s “Beyond the Valley of the Dolls” (1970, NC-17) is a debauched romp produced with a Hollywood budget, and Criterion Channel presents it with commentary, bonus interviews, and other supplements from the special edition disc release. Also new:

• The collection “Three by John Waters” featuring cult classics “Pink Flamingos” (1972, not rated) and “Female Trouble” (1974, not rated) starring Waters’ muse Divine;

• Mike Leigh’s “Topsy-Turvy” (1999) and Francesco Rosi’s “Christ Stopped at Eboli” (Italy, 1979), both presented with supplements from the special edition disc releases;

• Animated features “Tales of the Night” (France, 2011, dubbed and subtitled editions) from Michel Ocelot and “Aya of Yop City” (France, 2013, with subtitles) set against the backdrop of 1970s Ivory Coast.

New on disc and at Redbox

“Nobody,” “The Unholy,” “Lansky”

Sean Axmaker is a Seattle film critic and writer. His reviews of streaming movies and television can be found at streamondemandathome.com.