This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Tribune News Service (TNS)

Bestsellers

From Publishers Weekly

Fiction

1. “The President’s Daughter: A Thriller,” Bill Clinton and James Patterson (Little, Brown and Knopf)

2. “The Maidens,” Alex Michaelides (Celadon)

3. “The Last Thing He Told Me: A Novel,” Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)

4. “Sooley: A Novel,” John Grisham (Doubleday)

5. “Golden Girl,” Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)

6. “The Midnight Library,” Matt Haig (Viking)

7. “Malibu Rising: A Novel,” Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine)

8. “Tom Clancy: Target Acquired (A Jack Ryan Jr. Novel),” Don Bentley (Putnam)

9. “Project Hail Mary,” Andy Weir (Ballantine)

10. “The Four Winds: A Novel,” Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s)

Nonfiction

1. “Killing the Mob: The Fight Against Organized Crime in America,” Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard (St. Martin’s)

2. “Live Your Life: My Story of Loving and Losing Nick Cordero,” Amanda Kloots (Harper)

3. “Greenlights,” Matthew McConaughey (Crown)

4. “The Bomber Mafia: A Dream, a Temptation, and the Longest Night of the Second World War,” Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown)

5. “What Happened to You? Conversations on Trauma, Resilience, and Healing,” Bruce D. Perry and Oprah Winfrey (Flatiron/Oprah)

6. “In the Heights: Finding Home,” Lin-Manuel Miranda, Quiara Alegría Hudes and Jeremy McCarter (Random House)

7. “How to Cook That: Crazy Sweet Creations,” Ann Reardon (Mango)

8. “The Premonition: A Pandemic Story,” Michael Lewis (Norton)

9. “The Hill We Climb: An Inaugural Poem for the Country,” Amanda Gorman (Viking)

10. “World Travel: An Irreverent Guide,” Anthony Bourdain and Laurie Woolever (Ecco)