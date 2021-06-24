Water Cooler: Keeping pets safe in high temperatures

These high temperatures are tough on humans and pets alike, but pets don’t have the ability to talk and let their humans know when they’re overheating. Here are some tips for keeping your pets safe and healthy during hot summer days.

Provide plenty of clean, cool water.

Dogs, cats and other pets can easily become dehydrated in high temperatures, so it’s important to provide a source of water they can drink from regularly. Place the water in an area they’re familiar with . Keep the water clean to make sure your pets are enticed to drink it.

Add ice cubes to the water on especially hot days, but try to be present to supervise if your dog likes to munch on ice. Ice water is perfectly safe for dogs and cats, but there are risks your pets could damage their teeth or ice could lodge in their throat if they decide to chew on it. Dog owners can make a DIY “pupsicle” by filling a disposable water bottle about two-thirds of the way with chicken or beef stock and treats. Place the bottle in the freezer and once it’s frozen, carefully remove the plastic bottle with a box cutter or scissors. Remove the ice and give it to your dog as a long-lasting and refreshing treat for a hot day. You can also provide additional water intake by feeding your pets wet food.

Never leave pets in the car.

According to the ASPCA, the internal temperatures of a car can reach more than 100 degrees within 10 minutes on an 85-degree day and more than 120 degrees after 30 minutes. Even if it’s only 70 degrees out, the internal temperature of the car can be 20 degrees or more warmer. Parking in the shade and cracking the windows will do very little to cool the inside of your car. Leave pets at home where they are safest from the heat.

If you notice an animal left in a hot car, take note of the car’s make, model and the license plate number. You can ask nearby businesses to make an announcement in an attempt to find the owner. If the owner can’t be found, contact local authorities. In Spokane, residents can call the SCRAPS’s emergency line at (509) 477-2533 to report an animal trapped in a hot car.

Know the signs of heatstroke.

Normal body temperatures in dogs and cats range between 100 and 102.5 degrees. If a dog’s temperature rises above 108, and if a cat’s temperature rises above 106, that animal can suffer organ damage or death.

Excessive panting and heavy breathing, a bright red, dark red or purple-colored tongue, lethargy, weakness, dizziness confusion, vomiting, diarrhea, sweating from paw pads, increased heart rate, bright red or pale gums, excessive drooling, excessive thirst and a dry nose can all be signs of heatstroke in cats and dogs.

If your pet is showing signs of heatstroke, immediately move them to a cooler area. Wet their paw pads, belly, head and tail first, and then wet the rest of the body. Use cool water, not ice-cold water, to avoid shock. Rubbing alcohol can also be applied to the paw pads to help draw out heat. You can soak towels in cool water and place them between their armpits and legs. Provide water for the animal to slowly rehydrate. Once your pet has cooled down and seems to be in stable condition, contact an emergency veterinarian because they can check for organ damage that may have occurred during overheating.