Briefs for Saturday

Residents who agree to get their first or second COVID-19 vaccination shots can receive a $50 gift card as part of an on-going event that will last until Wednesday or when the gift cards run out.

The “Give Business a Shot in the Arm” program is hoping to boost immunization numbers to reduce the risk of coronavirus infections. It’s being sponsored by the Spokane Valley Chamber of Commerce, Greater Spokane Inc., the Association of Washington Business and the state Department of Commerce.

Vaccination sites participating are located throughout Spokane County. A complete list of participating locations can be found here: bit.ly/shotinthearm.

Incentive card supplies are limited and will be given on a first-come, first-served basis.

Osprey Cruise set for next month

The annual Osprey Cruise, sponsored by the Coeur d’Alene Regional Chamber’s Natural Resources Committee, is scheduled for July 10 on Lake Coeur d’Alene.

The tour, on cruise boat Mish-an-Nock, will cruise around the lake’s Cougar Bay to watch ospreys in their element. Habitat specialists from the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality and the Coeur d’Alene Tribe will be available to answer questions.

Boarding for the tour starts at 8:30 a.m. on July 10 at the Third Street Boat Dock. Tour details and costs, which are $20 per adult or $45 for two adults and three children, can be found at cdachamber.com or call Joan at (208) 664-3194, ext. 1000.

From staff reports