New jobless claims slightly rose in the state last week
Fri., June 25, 2021
The Spokesman-Review
New jobless claims increased slightly in the state last week, according to the Washington state Employment Security Department.
New unemployment claims totaled 7,544 in the week ending June 19, a 9.5% increase in applications compared with 6,892 from the week before, the department reported Thursday.
Increases in layoffs in the accommodation and food services, and educational services contributed to the increase in new jobless claims last week.
Continued claims in all unemployment categories decreased 2.3%, with 374,810 applications filed during the week ending June 19.
