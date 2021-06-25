The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Business

New jobless claims slightly rose in the state last week

New unemployment claims in the state increased to 7,544 in the week ending June 19, a 9.5% rise in applications compared with 6,892 from a week before, according to the Washington state Employment Security Department. (Associated Press)
By Amy Edelen amye@spokesman.com(509) 459-5581

The Spokesman-Review

New jobless claims increased slightly in the state last week, according to the Washington state Employment Security Department.

New unemployment claims totaled 7,544 in the week ending June 19, a 9.5% increase in applications compared with 6,892 from the week before, the department reported Thursday.

Increases in layoffs in the accommodation and food services, and educational services contributed to the increase in new jobless claims last week.

Continued claims in all unemployment categories decreased 2.3%, with 374,810 applications filed during the week ending June 19.

