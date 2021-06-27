Setting a new precedent

Over the last four years since moving back to Spokane, one of the most important conclusions I’ve come to is that representation matters. When it comes to fighting for tenant protections, improved health and education, and advancing civil and human rights for citizens, refugees, and immigrants in our community, I believe Naghmana Sherazi is a champion for these issues. She is running for Spokane City Council in District 1 and will bring a vast skill set and knowledge base to City Hall.

I’ve gotten to know Naghmana very well through our work together in the Spokane chapter of Asian Pacific Islander Coalition, and I know she understands the needs of the people in her district. As an immigrant from Southeast Asia, a parent, a renter, and an advocate for equity in the Asian and Pacific Islander populations, she brings an unmatched perspective that is needed to help reimagine Spokane.

Electing Naghmana would not only make history, but set a precedent for future leaders in Spokane. Naghmana is a fantastic candidate and would be a formidable councilwoman. I encourage everyone in District 1 to vote for Naghmana Sherazi!

Ryann Louie

Spokane