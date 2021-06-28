Monday June 28 Weather Forecast
Mon., June 28, 2021
An excessive heat warning has been issued for the entire region and it doesn’t expire until next Thursday. The all-time record high for Spokane is 108 degrees, and our predicted highs will beat that Tuesday and Wednesday.
Slightly cooler air moves in Friday, but we are still expecting temperatures around 100 degrees for the Fourth of July weekend.
