The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Clear Night 92° Clear
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now

On the Air

Tuesday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, college

4 p.m.: College World Series: Vanderbilt vs. Mississippi St. ESPN

Baseball, MLB

4 p.m.: L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees OR Tampa Bay at Washington MLB

4 p.m.: Seattle at Toronto Root

7 p.m.: San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers ESPN

Basketball, NBA playoffs

5:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at Atlanta TNT

Basketball, WNBA

4 p.m.: Connecticut at Washington ESPN2

Cycling

3:30 a.m. (Wednesday): UCI: Tour de France NBC Sports

Hockey, NHL

4:30 p.m.: 2021 NHL Awards Show NBC Sports

Soccer, men

8:30 a.m.: Euros 2021: England vs. Germany ESPN

11:30 a.m.: Euros 2021: Sweden vs. Ukraine ESPN

Tennis

8:30 a.m.: ATP/WTA: Wimbledon ESPN2

3 a.m. (Wednesday): ATP/WTA: Wimbledon ESPN

Tuesday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

7 a.m.: Danny and Gallant 700-AM

Baseball, High-A West

7:05 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane 103.5-FM

Baseball, MLB

3 p.m.: Seattle at Toronto 700-AM

Events are subject to change

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.