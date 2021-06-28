On the Air
Mon., June 28, 2021
Tuesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, college
4 p.m.: College World Series: Vanderbilt vs. Mississippi St. ESPN
Baseball, MLB
4 p.m.: L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees OR Tampa Bay at Washington MLB
4 p.m.: Seattle at Toronto Root
7 p.m.: San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers ESPN
Basketball, NBA playoffs
5:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at Atlanta TNT
Basketball, WNBA
4 p.m.: Connecticut at Washington ESPN2
Cycling
3:30 a.m. (Wednesday): UCI: Tour de France NBC Sports
Hockey, NHL
4:30 p.m.: 2021 NHL Awards Show NBC Sports
Soccer, men
8:30 a.m.: Euros 2021: England vs. Germany ESPN
11:30 a.m.: Euros 2021: Sweden vs. Ukraine ESPN
Tennis
8:30 a.m.: ATP/WTA: Wimbledon ESPN2
3 a.m. (Wednesday): ATP/WTA: Wimbledon ESPN
Tuesday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
7 a.m.: Danny and Gallant 700-AM
Baseball, High-A West
7:05 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane 103.5-FM
Baseball, MLB
3 p.m.: Seattle at Toronto 700-AM
Events are subject to change
