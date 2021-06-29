Former Gonzaga forward Zach Collins undergoes third foot surgery in last 10 months

Former Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Zach Collins has suffered another injury setback.

Collins had surgery Tuesday in New York on his left foot, the Portland Trail Blazers announced. It was the third procedure on his left foot in the last 10 months.

The 6-foot-11 Collins originally hurt his foot last August during the NBA restart in the Orlando bubble. He had surgery last September, and there was optimism he would be able to return in January. Instead, he had a revision surgery in December to repair a stress fracture and missed the entire season.

His latest operation was a second revision surgery. Collins, 23, will be sidelined indefinitely.

Collins missed most of the 2019-2020 season following surgery to repair a dislocated shoulder. He played in 143 games in his first two seasons, but just 11 the last two years.

Collins was a key player off the bench as a freshman for the Zags, who fell to North Carolina in the 2017 NCAA title game. He became the first one-and-done freshman in program history.

He’s averaged 5.7 points and 4.0 rebounds in 154 career NBA games.

Portland has a decision to make on Collins. The team declined to offer an extension on his rookie contract prior to last season. The Trail Blazers could make a qualifying offer of roughly $7.5 million or let Collins walk as an unrestricted free agent.