On the Air
Tue., June 29, 2021
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, college
4 p.m.: CWS: Mississippi State vs. Vanderbilt ESPN2
Baseball, MLB
10 a.m.: Arizona at St. Louis OR Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee MLB
1 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Washington OR Pittsburgh at Colorado MLB
4 p.m.: L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees OR Kansas City at Boston MLB
7 p.m.: Texas at Oakland OR Minnesota at Chicago White Sox MLB
Basketball, NBA playoffs
6:10 p.m.: Phoenix at LA Clippers ESPN
Basketball, WNBA
5 p.m.: Chicago at Dallas CBS Sports
7 p.m.: Minnesota at Phoenix CBS Sports
Hockey, NHL playoffs
5 p.m.: Stanley Cup Final: Montreal at Tampa Bay NBC Sports
Tennis
3 a.m. (Thursday): ATP/WTA: Wimbledon ESPN
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
7 a.m.: Danny and Gallant 700-AM
Baseball, High-A West
7:05 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane 103.5-FM
Baseball, MLB
3 p.m.: Seattle at Toronto 700-AM
All events subject to change
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.