The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Clear Night 90° Clear
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now

On the Air

Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, college

4 p.m.: CWS: Mississippi State vs. Vanderbilt ESPN2

Baseball, MLB

10 a.m.: Arizona at St. Louis OR Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee MLB

1 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Washington OR Pittsburgh at Colorado MLB

4 p.m.: L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees OR Kansas City at Boston MLB

7 p.m.: Texas at Oakland OR Minnesota at Chicago White Sox MLB

Basketball, NBA playoffs

6:10 p.m.: Phoenix at LA Clippers ESPN

Basketball, WNBA

5 p.m.: Chicago at Dallas CBS Sports

7 p.m.: Minnesota at Phoenix CBS Sports

Hockey, NHL playoffs

5 p.m.: Stanley Cup Final: Montreal at Tampa Bay NBC Sports

Tennis

3 a.m. (Thursday): ATP/WTA: Wimbledon ESPN

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

7 a.m.: Danny and Gallant 700-AM

Baseball, High-A West

7:05 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane 103.5-FM

Baseball, MLB

3 p.m.: Seattle at Toronto 700-AM

All events subject to change

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.