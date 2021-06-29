Satanic Temple staged Capitol demonstration
UPDATED: Wed., June 30, 2021
Satanic Temple staged demonstration
The Seattle-based Satanic Temple held a protest at the state Capitol in March 2020. The wrong organization was named in Sunday’s Spin Control column.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.