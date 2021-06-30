Alan Liere’s fishing-hunting report for July 1
Wed., June 30, 2021
Fly fishing
Angling restrictions on several Montana rivers are in effect due to warming water temperatures and low flows. The restrictions include what are commonly known as “hoot owl” closures, which means fishing is closed from 2 p.m. to midnight, and some full fishing closures. The closures and restrictions will stay in effect until conditions improve. The closures and hoot owl restrictions include:
• Beaverhead River with hoot owl restrictions from the mouth to Laknar Lane Bridge;
• Smith River with hoot owl restrictions from the confluence of the North and South forks of the Smith River to Eden Bridge south of Great Falls;
• Shields River has a full fishing closure from the mouth to Rock Creek;
• Lower Big Hole River has hoot owl restrictions from the confluence with the Beaverhead River to Notch Bottom FAS;
• Upper Big Hole River has full fishing closure from Saginaw Bridge on Skinner Meadow Road to the North Fork Big Hole River;
• Jefferson River where entire river hoot owl restrictions apply;
• Sun River with hoot owl restrictions from the mouth of Muddy Creek to the Highway 287 Bridge.
So far, there are no restrictions on rivers such as the Spokane, St. Joe, North Fork Coeur d’Alene or the Clearwater.
Trout and kokanee
Lake Chelan Lake has been good for 12- to 14-inch kokanee below Rocky Point. Trollers are pulling squidders and dodgers.
Lake Roosevelt trout fishing has slowed considerably – both success and participation – in the hot weather. Two friends trolling near Lincoln caught only four on Monday. The number of kokanee fishermen would suggest there are fish being caught, but no one is doing much talking.
Night fishing on Loon is finally comfortable without a winter coat. Two friends and I are still finding limits with Glo Hooks in 31 feet of water just out from the Granite Point bathhouse. There has never been a sustained bite, but it generally picks up around 10:30. Most of the fish are a chunky 10 inches, but now and then we get one stretching nearly 12 inches.
There are lots of places to catch kokes on Loon. Try a couple of hundred yards north of Granite Point in front of what was once Robbin’s Cabins; in front of the lighted “palm tree” farther up the northeast shore; in front of Shore Acres Resort; in the bay to the left of the island; and out from the north shoreline about 300 yards east of Morgan Park. Water depth at all spots should be 28-34 feet. I’m fairly certain that anywhere you find the right depth, you’ll find fish.
Night fishing can also be good at Deer Lake. You’re not likely to catch any kokanee, but the trout bite can be excellent and there are a lot of fish over 16 inches available.
Steelhead and salmon
Baker Lake in Whatcom County will open to the retention of sockeye salmon on July 10. The limit will be one per day, but could close or reopen on short notice. The state harvest limit will be 1,068 sockeye.
Reports from Ilwaco indicate coho fishing has been good. There is a two-fish limit.
Spiny ray
Although there are not a lot of people fishing because of the heat, the smallmouth bite on Long Lake has not slowed much, and some of the perch are pushing 12 inches. Willow Bay is often mentioned as a perch and walleye destination.
Walleye seem to like the hot weather. The few fishermen trying the Spokane arm and some of the flats around Keller Ferry are doing well.
Good walleye fishing is also available on the Columbia River for anglers dragging worm harnesses. Bottom bouncing with worms in the southeast end of Moses Lake has been excellent at times for walleye. Early morning is best.
At Potholes Reservoir near Moses Lake, go in the willows back in the dunes for quality bluegill and crappie. Troll a Mepps spinner with a piece of worm to locate them.
Other species
When it gets dark, nice-sized bullheads move into the shallower water at Deer Lake to feed. They are particularly attracted to areas where lights from homes and docks reflect off the water. A gob of worms on a No. 6 hook fished right on the bottom should provide you with a lot of exceptionally tasty fillets. Bullheads can be difficult to clean using traditional methods, but an electric fillet knife will cut through the large rib bones and also remove the skin in a few seconds. Long Lake also has bullheads stretching over a foot in length.
While the Hayden Lake kokanee fishery is about over, the northern pike fishing has picked up.
Almost 5 million shad have passed over Bonneville, where anglers are lining the bank on both sides of the river below the dam. Shad darts are standard, but crappie jigs have also done well.
The Boyer Park pikeminnow check station on the Snake River has led other check stations by a large margin. It also leads the season count for total pikeminnow.
Hunting
If the area around my house north of Spokane is any indication, there should be a bumper quail crop this fall and a lot of turkeys next spring.
Contact Alan Liere at spokesmanliere@yahoo.com
