Alan Liere’s fishing-hunting report for July 1

Tip of the week

The Upper Columbia opens for salmon fishing today, July 1 from Priest Rapids Dam up. The rules are many and complicated, so anglers should be sure to peruse the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife website (wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/regulations) to make sure they are legal in all areas. Anglers can also download their own copy of the full 2021-22 regulations at eregulations.com/assets/docs/resources/WA/21WAFW-LR.pdf. Paper copies of the pamphlet are typically available at the end of June, but because of difficulties obtaining the materials needed to print the pamphlets, they probably won’t be delivered until the week of July 12.

Braggin’ rights

Madison Nackos of Spokane set a new catch-and-release state record from Idaho’s Priest Lake on May 29 with a 24-inch Westslope cutthroat trout. It beat the previous record of 21 inches set by Tom Weadick in 2020. Catch-and-release state records are based on total length, and are kept for each of the four subspecies of cutthroat trout found in Idaho, including: Bonneville, Yellowstone, Westslope and Lahontan.

Overheard

Idaho has over 3,700 alpine lakes, ranging in size from small temporary ponds to large lakes over a mile long. Not all lakes have fish, but Idaho Fish and Game stocks hundreds of trout in many of them every year, and you can find out which ones have fish, and what species reside there by going to the recently-launched Alpine Lake Fishing webpage at idfg.idaho.gov/fish/alpine.

Heads up

A Washington emergency order now in effect east of the Cascades prohibits:

• Fires or campfires, including those in fire rings. Personal camp stoves and lanterns fueled by propane, liquid petroleum, or liquid petroleum gas are allowed.

• Smoking, except in an enclosed vehicle.

• The discharge of firearms by anyone not engaged in lawful hunting.

• Welding and operating chainsaws, including the use of an acetylene torch or other open flame.

• Operating a motor vehicle away from developed roads. Parking is permitted within designated parking areas, including developed campgrounds and trailheads; and in areas without vegetation that are within 10 feet of roadways.

Heading into the Fourth of July weekend, vegetation everywhere is drying out. The IDFG reminds users of federal forest and rangelands, state endowment lands and department-managed lands and access sites, that fireworks and exploding targets are prohibited. Fish and Game has also closed the popular shooting area out at the end of Redbird Road in Hells Canyon, commonly referred to as the Gaiser Segment, within the Craig Mountain Wildlife Management Area.

Many anglers choose to begin their salmon season off Walla Walla Point Park and below Rocky Reach Dam in the Wenatchee area. This is a high water year, and trolling there when there are a lot of boats will be tricky.

The current heat wave is already raising some concerns about a repeat of the 2015 sockeye run at Brewster when many fish died while waiting for the water to cool enough to continue their migration.