MLB roundup

Trea Turner completed his record-tying third career cycle by hitting a sixth-inning triple for the host Washington Nationals on Wednesday, accomplishing the feat on his 28th birthday in a 15-6 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays.

The speedy shortstop became the fifth player in major league history with three cycles.

He joins Adrian Beltre, Babe Herman, Bob Meusel and John Reilly, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

Brewers 15, Cubs 7: Highly touted Milwaukee prospect Aaron Ashby got hammered for seven runs in the first inning of his big league debut, but Luis Urias homered twice as the host Brewers rallied to rout Chicago for their eighth straight win.

Cardinals 7, Diamondbacks 4: Kwang Hyun Kim won for the first time in 11 starts, pitching five solid innings and helping himself with a two-run double as host St. Louis beat Arizona for a three-game sweep.

Rockies 6, Pirates 2: Jon Gray tossed six strong innings and Colorado beat Pittsburgh in Denver.

Tigers 9, Indians 4: Harold Castro and Jonathan Schoop each drove in three runs, powering Detroit past host Cleveland in the first game of a doubleheader. The result of the second game was unavailable before press time.

Braves 20, Mets 2: Ozzie Albies drove in seven runs with five hits, including two home runs, and host Atlanta battered New York.

Padres 7, Reds 5 (6): Trent Grisham hit a grand slam and a solo shot and San Diego rallied for its 11th win in the past 12 games, beating host Cincinnati in a game called in the sixth inning due to rain.

White Sox 13, Twins 3: Yasmani Grandal hit a three-run shot and a towering two-run drive, and host Chicago homered six times to pound Minnesota.

Orioles 5, Astros 2: Austin Hays homered and Ryan Mountcastle drove in two runs to help visiting Baltimore wrap up a three-game sweep of slumping Houston.

Athletics 3, Rangers 1: Frank Schwindel hit a two-run home run to cap Oakland’s three-run outburst in the second and lift the A’s over Texas in Oakland, California.

