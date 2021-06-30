The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

On the Air

UPDATED: Wed., June 30, 2021

Thursday’s TV Schedule

Auto racing

2:25 a.m. (Friday): Formula One ESPN2

Baseball, MLB

10 a.m.: Seattle at Toronto Root

10 a.m.: L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees OR Kansas City at Boston MLB

1 p.m.: Texas at Oakland OR Minnesota at Chicago White Sox MLB

3:30 p.m.: Miami at Philadelphia MLB

6 p.m.: MLB All-Star Starters Reveal ESPN

6:40 p.m.: San Francisco at Arizona ESPN

Basketball, NBA playoffs

5:30 p.m.: Atlanta at Milwaukee TNT

ESPYs

4 p.m.: ESPYS Nomination Special ESPN

Golf

Noon: PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic GOLF

3 p.m.: LPGA Tour: The Volunteers Of America Classic GOLF

2 a.m. (Friday): EPGA Tour: The Irish Open GOLF

Soccer, men

6:30 p.m.: MLS: Portland at Austin FC FS1

Soccer, women

4:30 p.m.: Int. Friendly, Olympic Send-Off: U.S. vs. Mexico FS1

Tennis

3 a.m. (Friday): ATP/WTA: Wimbledon ESPN

Track and field

11 a.m.: IAAF: Diamond League NBC Sports

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

7 a.m.: Danny and Gallant 700 AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700 AM

Baseball, High-A West

7:05 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane 103.5 FM

Baseball, MLB

9 a.m.: Seattle at Toronto 700 AM

