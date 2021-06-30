On the Air
UPDATED: Wed., June 30, 2021
Thursday’s TV Schedule
Auto racing
2:25 a.m. (Friday): Formula One ESPN2
Baseball, MLB
10 a.m.: Seattle at Toronto Root
10 a.m.: L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees OR Kansas City at Boston MLB
1 p.m.: Texas at Oakland OR Minnesota at Chicago White Sox MLB
3:30 p.m.: Miami at Philadelphia MLB
6 p.m.: MLB All-Star Starters Reveal ESPN
6:40 p.m.: San Francisco at Arizona ESPN
Basketball, NBA playoffs
5:30 p.m.: Atlanta at Milwaukee TNT
ESPYs
4 p.m.: ESPYS Nomination Special ESPN
Golf
Noon: PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic GOLF
3 p.m.: LPGA Tour: The Volunteers Of America Classic GOLF
2 a.m. (Friday): EPGA Tour: The Irish Open GOLF
Soccer, men
6:30 p.m.: MLS: Portland at Austin FC FS1
Soccer, women
4:30 p.m.: Int. Friendly, Olympic Send-Off: U.S. vs. Mexico FS1
Tennis
3 a.m. (Friday): ATP/WTA: Wimbledon ESPN
Track and field
11 a.m.: IAAF: Diamond League NBC Sports
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
7 a.m.: Danny and Gallant 700 AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700 AM
Baseball, High-A West
7:05 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane 103.5 FM
Baseball, MLB
9 a.m.: Seattle at Toronto 700 AM
