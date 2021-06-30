Reader photo: A couple of pelicans

Melaine Williams took this photo of two pelicans in late June.

“The numbers have increased,” she said in a message. “There are 25 to 30 pelicans in the Marshall wetlands (off Gardner Road near Cheney-Spokane Road) now.”

