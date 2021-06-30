The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Partly Cloudy Day 99° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now

Several drownings reported during Northwest heat wave

UPDATED: Wed., June 30, 2021

A young man died Sunday while cliff jumping into Long Lake at a location know as “The Cove,” the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. (Courtesy of Spokane County Sheriff's Office)
A young man died Sunday while cliff jumping into Long Lake at a location know as “The Cove,” the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. (Courtesy of Spokane County Sheriff's Office)
From staff and wire reports

From staff and wire reports

SEATTLE – Several people have drowned or been reported missing after swimming in Pacific Northwest bodies of water during the record-breaking heat wave in the past few days.

A Port Orchard man is believed to have drowned in Horseshoe Lake on Key Peninsula on Monday afternoon, according to South Kitsap Fire and Rescue. Crews were called to the lake and firefighters found that people had pulled the man from the water and were performing CPR, according to South Kitsap Division Chief Jon Gudmundsen.

The man was taken to a Tacoma hospital but he did not survive, Gudmundsen said.

Also on Monday, rescuers recovered the body of a 4-year-old boy from the Skykomish River in King County who had fallen out of a kayak.

On Sunday, a man died while jumping from a cliff into Long Lake, the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said. Witnesses told deputies that the man had jumped from an area known as “The Cove,” the same location where a 22-year-old man died while cliff jumping in 2019. Officials had yet to determine a cause of death Wednesday.

In Oregon, a Salem woman died Monday after getting caught in a rip current near a beach in the coastal town of Lincoln City, authorities said.

Firefighters said the 48-year-old woman was pulled underwater on the north end of the beach when the weather quickly changed and the calm water became rough in the afternoon, KOIN reported. The woman couldn’t swim and rescuers found her facedown in the water, officials said. She died at a hospital.

Klamath County sheriff’s deputies said a 77-year-old Rogue River man drowned on Saturday at Crescent Lake. Witnesses said he had been in the water for about an hour before he was found by divers who were recreating in the area, KTVZ reported.

On Tuesday evening, people searched for a man who disappeared underwater in Sandy River at Dabney State Recreation Area outside Troutdale, Oregon. Multnomah County deputies said swimmers reported dangerous currents and crews could only search by helicopter and raft.

On Wednesday, the search had become a recovery effort, officials said.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.

Most read stories