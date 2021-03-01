Menu
Mon., March 1, 2021
Golf
College women: Eastern Washington, Idaho at Grand Canyon University Invitational in Phoenix, Ariz., 8 a.m.
Soccer
High school girls: Pullman at North Central, East Valley at Clarkston, Shadle Park at Othello, Rogers at West Valley, all 3 p.m.
Volleyball
High school: East Valley at Clarkston, Shadle Park at Othello, Pullman at North Central, West Valley at Rogers, Gonzaga Prep at Lewis & Clark, Mt. Spokane at Ferris, University at Cheney, Mead at Central Valley, all 7 p.m.
