Sports

On the air

Thursday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB spring training

10 a.m.: Washington vs. N.Y. Mets ESPN

Basketball, college men

8 a.m.: Richmond vs. Duquesne ………………………………………. NBC Sports

10 a.m.: Massachusets vs. St. Joseph’s …………………………… NBC Sports

12:30 p.m.: Dayton vs. Rhode Island ……………………………….. NBC Sports

2:30 p.m.: George Mason vs. George Washington …….. NBC Sports

4 p.m.: Michigan State at (2) Michigan ESPN

4 p.m.: (17) Oklahoma State at (3) Baylor ESPN2

6 p.m.: Arizona State at (24) Colorado ESPN2

6 p.m.: UCF at East Carolina ……………………………………………………… ESPNU

Basketball, college women

9 a.m.: North Carolina vs. Wake Forest …………………………………….. ROOT

11 a.m.: Oregon State vs. (19) Oregon ……………………………………. Pac-12

12:30 p.m.: LMU vs. Pepperdine …………………………………………………. ROOT

2 p.m.: (15) South Florida at UCF ESPNU

2 p.m.: USC vs. (4) Stanford ……………………………………………………….. Pac-12

3 p.m.: Virginia Tech vs. Miami ……………………………………………………. ROOT

5 p.m.: Washington State vs. (11) Arizona ………………………………. Pac-12

5:30 p.m.: Notre Dame vs. Clemson …………………………………………. ROOT

8 p.m.: Washington/Colorado vs. (9) UCLA ………………………….. Pac-12

Basketball, NBA

5:30 p.m.: Miami at New Orleans TNT

Basketball, NBA G-League

Noon: Rio Grand Valley vs. G League Ignite ESPNU

Golf

7 a.m.: LPGA Tour, Drive On Championship Golf

11 a.m.: PGA Tour, Arnold Palmer Invite Golf

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB spring training

7 p.m.: Seattle vs. Colorado 700-AM

Sports talk

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

All events are subject to change.

