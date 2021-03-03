On the air
Wed., March 3, 2021
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB spring training
10 a.m.: Washington vs. N.Y. Mets ESPN
Basketball, college men
8 a.m.: Richmond vs. Duquesne ………………………………………. NBC Sports
10 a.m.: Massachusets vs. St. Joseph’s …………………………… NBC Sports
12:30 p.m.: Dayton vs. Rhode Island ……………………………….. NBC Sports
2:30 p.m.: George Mason vs. George Washington …….. NBC Sports
4 p.m.: Michigan State at (2) Michigan ESPN
4 p.m.: (17) Oklahoma State at (3) Baylor ESPN2
6 p.m.: Arizona State at (24) Colorado ESPN2
6 p.m.: UCF at East Carolina ……………………………………………………… ESPNU
Basketball, college women
9 a.m.: North Carolina vs. Wake Forest …………………………………….. ROOT
11 a.m.: Oregon State vs. (19) Oregon ……………………………………. Pac-12
12:30 p.m.: LMU vs. Pepperdine …………………………………………………. ROOT
2 p.m.: (15) South Florida at UCF ESPNU
2 p.m.: USC vs. (4) Stanford ……………………………………………………….. Pac-12
3 p.m.: Virginia Tech vs. Miami ……………………………………………………. ROOT
5 p.m.: Washington State vs. (11) Arizona ………………………………. Pac-12
5:30 p.m.: Notre Dame vs. Clemson …………………………………………. ROOT
8 p.m.: Washington/Colorado vs. (9) UCLA ………………………….. Pac-12
Basketball, NBA
5:30 p.m.: Miami at New Orleans TNT
Basketball, NBA G-League
Noon: Rio Grand Valley vs. G League Ignite ESPNU
Golf
7 a.m.: LPGA Tour, Drive On Championship Golf
11 a.m.: PGA Tour, Arnold Palmer Invite Golf
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB spring training
7 p.m.: Seattle vs. Colorado 700-AM
Sports talk
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
All events are subject to change.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.