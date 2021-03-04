Gonzaga’s Corey Kispert, Drew Timme semifinalists for Naismith Trophy

Gonzaga senior Corey Kispert and sophomore Drew Timme are among 10 semifinalists for the Naismith Trophy player of the year.

The top-ranked Bulldogs are the only team with two representatives.

“We’ve talked a lot about feeding off each other and making sure we get each other going on the floor,” Kispert said. “Drew has put in the time, he’s an ultratalented player. To see both of our names on the list is a pretty cool moment for both of us. The work’s not done, though.”

The 6-foot-7 Kispert paces the West Coast Conference in scoring (19.5), 3-point percentage (46.3) and free-throw percentage (88.9). He’s a finalist for the Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Award for the second straight season.

Timme ranks first in the conference in field-goal percentage (65.1), second in scoring (18.9) and third in rebounding (7.1). The 6-10 Timme is a finalist for the Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award.

Naismith finalists include Baylor’s Jared Butler, Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham, Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson, USC’s Evan Mobley, Iowa’s Luka Garza, Illinois’ Ayo Dsonmu, Houston’s Quentin Grimes and Alabama’s Herbert Jones.

Four finalists will be announced March 16. Fans can vote on the award, beginning March 19, at naismithtrophy.com/vote.