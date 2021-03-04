In brief: Fig Tree benefit events go virtual

From local and staff reports

The Fig Tree benefits, with speakers addressing the theme, “Beyond Words: Doing Justice,” are happening Friday and Wednesday on Zoom.

Speakers for the lunchtime benefit are Holocaust survivor Carla Peperzak, Dishman Hills Director Jeff Lambert, Tenants Union-Spokane Director Terri Anderson and NAACP Spokane First Vice President Kurtis Robinson.

The lunchtime Zoom gathering opens at 11:30 a.m., with opportunities to talk in host-invited or random groups. The approximately 40-minute program begins at noon, followed by returning to groups to donate and converse before a closing, announcing progress toward a fundraising goal.

The breakfast-time benefit speakers include League of Women Voters member Susan Hales, holistic naturpathic physican Toby Hallowitz, NAACP Spokane President Kiantha Duncan and KPBX host Verne Windham.

The breakfast Zoom begins at 7:30 a.m., also with meetings in groups before the 40-minute program begins at 8 a.m., followed by group time to donate and converse before a common closing announcing the amount donated.

Nathan Slabaugh is preparing a video with words from Episcopal Bishop Gretchen Rehberg, Calvary Soup Kitchen founder Peggy Troutt, Whitworth history professor Dale Soden, Gonzaga’s Hate Studies Institute Director Kristine Hoover, AHANA-MEBA founder Ben Cabildo and Spokane Riverkeeper Jerry White.

The recordings will be posted on YouTube at thefigtree.org after the benefit to share the Fig Tree story.

Those interested in attending may sign up at event@thefigtree.org or at www.thefigtree.org. Guests may donate by check, by text message at “THEFIGTREE” to 44321, or by giving online at Give Lively (Stripe), thefigtree.org/donate.html (PayPal) or on Facebook.

Freeman FBLA receives honors

Fourteen Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) members from Freeman High School competed Jan. 30 through Feb. 12 at the Northeast Region FBLA Winter Virtual Conference.

The following 14 students made it into the Top 6, bringing home 22 trophies and qualifying for state which is virtually scheduled for April:

First place: Advertising – Barrett Poulsen; Business Law – Levi Chisholm; Impromptu Speaking – Jack Schneider; Introduction to Financial Math – Levi Chisholm; and Social Media Strategies – Garrett Baumgartner.

Second place: Client Service – Masha Stuart; Impromptu Speaking – Ben Chadduck; Introduction to Public Speaking – Hailey Pierson; Public Speaking – Masha Stuart; and Sports Management – The team of Sydney Arnzen and Ellis Crowley.

Third place: Help Desk – Jack Schneider; Introduction to Business Communications – Kate Schneider.

Fourth place: Accounting 1 – Garrett Baumgartner; Business Communications – Sydney Arnzen; Help Desk – Masha Stuart; Introduction to Financial Math – Dallin Cotton; Job Interview – Dixie Sefton; and Sales Presentation – Lilly Nelson.

Fifth place: Business Communications – Ashley Boswell; and Introduction to Business Communications – Levi Chisholm.

Sixth place: Business Calculations – Ashley Boswell.

For more information, on Freeman’s FBLA program, contact adviser Scott Moore at (509) 291-3721, ext. 201 or by email at smoore@freemansd.org.

STEM kits offer hands-on learning

The Spokane County Library District is offering STEM Explorer Kits for students in grades K-five.

Each kit focuses on a different topic from the fields of science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM). The kits include a collection of books, hands-on activities, learning games or scientific equipment.

A kit can be checked out for 28 days. Children under 10 may need adult help.

The kits offered are bugs; building and design; circuits and technology; everyday science; explore the outdoors; engineering gears and mazes; examine science and nature; green energy; LEGO cool creations; machines and contraptions; Micro:bit; my amazing body; Ozobot; the rock cycle; and snap circuits.

These kits can be picked up using curbside service. To place a hold on a kit, visit the online catalog at scld.org/checkout-stem- explorer-kits.

Salvation Army seeks volunteers

The Salvation Army of Spokane seeks volunteers to help sort food, stock shelves, pack boxes and more at its food bank.

To volunteer, please go to www.makingspokanebetter.org and click on “Volunteer with Us.”

For more information, contact Joshua Schulz, volunteer and event coordinator, at Joshua.schulz@usw.salvationarmy.org, or at (509) 329-2721.

S-R accepting camp details for directory

The Spokesman-Review is accepting submissions for summer camps and other youth activities.

A camp directory will be published in our annual guide to summer fun on May 26. The listings will be available exclusively online until late August.

For a free listing, please include organization name, camp name, location, dates, cost, age range, a short description (50 words or less) and public contact information (website, email address, or phone number).

Camp information can be uploaded at www.spokesman.com/summercamps-form/ or emailed to summercamps@ spokesman.com.