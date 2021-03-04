The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Partly Cloudy Night 51° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports

On the air

UPDATED: Fri., March 5, 2021

On the air

Friday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

6 p.m.: NASCAR Trucks, Bucked Up 200 ……………………………… FS1

Baseball, MLB spring training

Noon: L.A. Dodgers vs. Kansas City ……………………………………………. ESPN

Basketball, college men

8 a.m.: Atlantic 10 quarterfinal ………………………………………….. NBC Sports

10 a.m.: Atlantic 10 quarterfinal ………………………………………… NBC Sports

12:30 p.m.: Atlantic 10 quarterfinal …………………………………… NBC Sports

1 p.m.: Monmouth at Rider …………………………………………………………. ESPNU

2:30 p.m.: Atlantic 10 quarterfinal ……………………………………. NBC Sports

3 p.m.: Kent State at Buffalo ………………………………………………………. ESPNU

4 p.m.: Ball State at Toledo …………………………………………………. CBS Sports

5 p.m.: Ohio Valley semifinal ……………………………………………………… ESPNU

6 p.m.: Colorado State at Nevada …………………………………….. CBS Sports

7:30 p.m.: Ohio Valley semifinal ………………………………………………… ESPNU

Basketball, college women

9 a.m.: ACC quarterfinal …………………………………………………………………… Root

11 a.m.: WCC second round, Portland vs. LMU…………………………… Root

2 p.m.: WCC second round, Pacific vs. Saint Mary’s……………….. Root

5 p.m.: Ohio State at Rutgers ……………………………………………………….. ESPN

5 p.m.: Pac-12 semifinal, Oregon State vs. Stanford……………… Pac-12

8 p.m.: Pac-12 semifinal, Arizona vs. TBA…………………………………. Pac-12

Basketball, NBA G-League

8 a.m.: Fort Wayne vs. Greensboro ………………………………………………. NBA

Noon: Iowa vs. Lake Magic ……………………………………………………………… NBA

4:30 p.m.: Santa Cruz vs. Rio Grande …………………………………………… NBA

Cross country, college

11 a.m.: Pac-12 Women’s Championship ……………………………………. Pac-12

Noon: Pac-12 Men’s Championships ………………………………………….. Pac-12

Football, high school

7 p.m.: Mead at Central Valley ……………………………………………………….. SWX

Golf

7 a.m.: PGA Tour, Drive on Championship …………………………………… Golf

11 a.m.: PGA Tour, Arnold Palmer Invitational ……………………………… Golf

Hockey, NHL

4 p.m.: Washington at Boston ………………………………………………………… NHL

Volleyball, college

1 p.m.: Arizona State at Arizona ………………………………………………….. Pac-12

Friday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

Noon: Idaho State at Eastern Washington ………………………….. 700-AM

7 p.m.: George Fox at Whitworth ………………………………………….. 1230-AM

Football, high school

4:30 p.m.: Shadle Park vs. Rogers ………………………………………….. 700-AM

7 p.m.: Cheney vs. Mt. Spokane ………………………………………………. 700-AM

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

1:30 p.m.: NASCAR XFINITY Series, Alsco Uniforms 300 …………. FS1

Basketball, college men

9 a.m.: (11) Florida State at Notre Dame ………………………………….. ESPN2

9 a.m.: South Carolina at Kentucky …………………………………………….. ESPN

9 a.m.: Georgetown at Connecticut ………………………………………………. CBS

9 a.m.: Rutgers at Minnesota ………………………………………………………. Fox 28

9 a.m.: Pittsburgh at Clemson ……………………………………………………….. Root

10 a.m.: Missouri Valley semifinal ………………………………………. CBS Sports

11 a.m.: (8) Alabama at Georgia ………………………………………………………. CBS

11 a.m.: Arizona State at Utah …………………………………………………………….. FS1

11:30 a.m.: (10) Villanova at Providence ……………………………………. Fox 28

1 p.m.: (4) Illinois at (7) Ohio State ………………………………………………. ESPN

1 p.m.: Butler at (14) Creighton …………………………………………………… Fox 28

1 p.m.: (21) Virginia at Louisville ………………………………………………….. ESPN2

1 p.m.: Missouri Valley semifinal …………………………………………. CBS Sports

1 p.m.: USC at UCLA …………………………………………………………………………… CBS

3 p.m.: Atlantic 10 semifinal ……………………………………………….. CBS Sports

3 p.m.: Duke at North Carolina ……………………………………………………… ESPN

4 p.m.: Seton Hall at St. John’s ………………………………………………………….. FS1

5 p.m.: Ohio Valley championship …………………………………………….. ESPN2

6 p.m.: WCC quarterfinal …………………………………………………………….. ESPNU

6 p.m.: Atlantic 10 semifinal ……………………………………………….. CBS Sports

6 p.m.: Xavier at Marquette ……………………………………………………………….. FS1

8 p.m.: Utah State at Fresno State …………………………………………………… FS1

9 p.m.: WCC quarterfinal …………………………………………………………….. ESPN2

Basketball, college women

9 a.m.: Big East quarterfinal ………………………………………………………………. FS1

11 a.m.: WCC quarterfinal …………………………………………………………………. Root

2 p.m.: WCC quarterfinal …………………………………………………………………. Root

1 p.m.: SEC semifinal …………………………………………………………………….. ESPNU

3:30 p.m.: SEC semifinal ……………………………………………………………… ESPNU

Football, college

1 p.m.: Northern Arizona at Eastern Washington ……………………… SWX

Golf

9:30 a.m.: PGA Tour, Arnold Palmer Invitational ………………………… Golf

11:30 a.m.: LPGA Tour, Drive on Championship …………………………… Golf

Mixed Martial Arts

5 p.m.: UFC 259 Prelims …………………………………………………………………. ESPN

Soccer, college men

2 p.m.: UCLA at Stanford ……………………………………………………………… Pac-12

Volleyball, college

11 a.m.: Purdue at Penn State ……………………………………………………… ESPNU

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

5:30 p.m.: George Fox at Whitworth ……………………………………. 1230-AM

Football, college

Noon: Whitworth at Puget Sound ………………………………………… 1230-AM

Noon: UC Davis at Idaho …………………………………………………………… 92.5-FM

1 p.m.: Northern Arizona at Eastern Washington ……………….. 700-AM

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto Racing

12:30 p.m.: NASCAR, The Pennzoil 400 ………………………………….. Fox 28

Basketball, college men

9 a.m.: (9) Houston at Memphis …………………………………………………….. CBS

9 a.m.: Florida at Tennessee ………………………………………………………. ESPNU

9 a.m.: Big South Championship, Campbell vs. Winthrop ……. ESPN

9:30 a.m.: (25) Wisconsin at (5) Iowa ………………………………………. Fox 28

11 a.m.: Atlantic Sun championship ……………………………………………… ESPN

11 a.m.: Missouri Valley championship …………………………………………… CBS

1 p.m.: (18) Texas Tech at (3) Baylor ……………………………………………. ESPN

1:30 p.m.: (2) Michigan at Michigan State …………………………………….. CBS

2 p.m.: Southern Conference semifinal …………………………………… ESPNU

4:30 p.m.: Southern Conference semifinal …………………………….. ESPNU

5 p.m.: Oregon at Oregon State ……………………………………………………….. FS1

Basketball, college women

9 a.m.: ACC championship ………………………………………………………….. ESPN2

11 a.m.: SEC championship ………………………………………………………….. ESPN2

Noon: Big East semifinal …………………………………………………………………….. FS1

3 p.m.: Big East semifinal ……………………………………………………………………. FS1

5 p.m.: Pac-12 championship ………………………………………………………. ESPN2

Basketball, NBA

3:30 p.m.: All-Star Skills Challenge and 3-Point Contest …………. TNT

5 p.m.: All-Star Game, Team LeBron vs. Team Durant ……………… TNT

Golf

9:30 a.m.: PGA Tour, Arnold Palmer Invitational ………………… Golf

11:30 a.m.: LPGA Tour, Drive on Championship ………………….. Golf

Soccer

5:55 a.m.: Serie A match ………………………………………………………………. ESPN2

Wrestling, college

3 p.m.: Big 12 championships ……………………………………………………… ESPN2

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB spring training

Noon: Seattle vs. L.A. Angels …………………………………………………… 700-AM

Basketball, college women

6:30 p.m.: Whitworth at Puget Sound …………………………………. 1230-AM

All events are subject to change.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Most read stories