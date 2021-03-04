On the air
UPDATED: Fri., March 5, 2021
Friday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
6 p.m.: NASCAR Trucks, Bucked Up 200 ……………………………… FS1
Baseball, MLB spring training
Noon: L.A. Dodgers vs. Kansas City ……………………………………………. ESPN
Basketball, college men
8 a.m.: Atlantic 10 quarterfinal ………………………………………….. NBC Sports
10 a.m.: Atlantic 10 quarterfinal ………………………………………… NBC Sports
12:30 p.m.: Atlantic 10 quarterfinal …………………………………… NBC Sports
1 p.m.: Monmouth at Rider …………………………………………………………. ESPNU
2:30 p.m.: Atlantic 10 quarterfinal ……………………………………. NBC Sports
3 p.m.: Kent State at Buffalo ………………………………………………………. ESPNU
4 p.m.: Ball State at Toledo …………………………………………………. CBS Sports
5 p.m.: Ohio Valley semifinal ……………………………………………………… ESPNU
6 p.m.: Colorado State at Nevada …………………………………….. CBS Sports
7:30 p.m.: Ohio Valley semifinal ………………………………………………… ESPNU
Basketball, college women
9 a.m.: ACC quarterfinal …………………………………………………………………… Root
11 a.m.: WCC second round, Portland vs. LMU…………………………… Root
2 p.m.: WCC second round, Pacific vs. Saint Mary’s……………….. Root
5 p.m.: Ohio State at Rutgers ……………………………………………………….. ESPN
5 p.m.: Pac-12 semifinal, Oregon State vs. Stanford……………… Pac-12
8 p.m.: Pac-12 semifinal, Arizona vs. TBA…………………………………. Pac-12
Basketball, NBA G-League
8 a.m.: Fort Wayne vs. Greensboro ………………………………………………. NBA
Noon: Iowa vs. Lake Magic ……………………………………………………………… NBA
4:30 p.m.: Santa Cruz vs. Rio Grande …………………………………………… NBA
Cross country, college
11 a.m.: Pac-12 Women’s Championship ……………………………………. Pac-12
Noon: Pac-12 Men’s Championships ………………………………………….. Pac-12
Football, high school
7 p.m.: Mead at Central Valley ……………………………………………………….. SWX
Golf
7 a.m.: PGA Tour, Drive on Championship …………………………………… Golf
11 a.m.: PGA Tour, Arnold Palmer Invitational ……………………………… Golf
Hockey, NHL
4 p.m.: Washington at Boston ………………………………………………………… NHL
Volleyball, college
1 p.m.: Arizona State at Arizona ………………………………………………….. Pac-12
Friday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men
Noon: Idaho State at Eastern Washington ………………………….. 700-AM
7 p.m.: George Fox at Whitworth ………………………………………….. 1230-AM
Football, high school
4:30 p.m.: Shadle Park vs. Rogers ………………………………………….. 700-AM
7 p.m.: Cheney vs. Mt. Spokane ………………………………………………. 700-AM
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
1:30 p.m.: NASCAR XFINITY Series, Alsco Uniforms 300 …………. FS1
Basketball, college men
9 a.m.: (11) Florida State at Notre Dame ………………………………….. ESPN2
9 a.m.: South Carolina at Kentucky …………………………………………….. ESPN
9 a.m.: Georgetown at Connecticut ………………………………………………. CBS
9 a.m.: Rutgers at Minnesota ………………………………………………………. Fox 28
9 a.m.: Pittsburgh at Clemson ……………………………………………………….. Root
10 a.m.: Missouri Valley semifinal ………………………………………. CBS Sports
11 a.m.: (8) Alabama at Georgia ………………………………………………………. CBS
11 a.m.: Arizona State at Utah …………………………………………………………….. FS1
11:30 a.m.: (10) Villanova at Providence ……………………………………. Fox 28
1 p.m.: (4) Illinois at (7) Ohio State ………………………………………………. ESPN
1 p.m.: Butler at (14) Creighton …………………………………………………… Fox 28
1 p.m.: (21) Virginia at Louisville ………………………………………………….. ESPN2
1 p.m.: Missouri Valley semifinal …………………………………………. CBS Sports
1 p.m.: USC at UCLA …………………………………………………………………………… CBS
3 p.m.: Atlantic 10 semifinal ……………………………………………….. CBS Sports
3 p.m.: Duke at North Carolina ……………………………………………………… ESPN
4 p.m.: Seton Hall at St. John’s ………………………………………………………….. FS1
5 p.m.: Ohio Valley championship …………………………………………….. ESPN2
6 p.m.: WCC quarterfinal …………………………………………………………….. ESPNU
6 p.m.: Atlantic 10 semifinal ……………………………………………….. CBS Sports
6 p.m.: Xavier at Marquette ……………………………………………………………….. FS1
8 p.m.: Utah State at Fresno State …………………………………………………… FS1
9 p.m.: WCC quarterfinal …………………………………………………………….. ESPN2
Basketball, college women
9 a.m.: Big East quarterfinal ………………………………………………………………. FS1
11 a.m.: WCC quarterfinal …………………………………………………………………. Root
2 p.m.: WCC quarterfinal …………………………………………………………………. Root
1 p.m.: SEC semifinal …………………………………………………………………….. ESPNU
3:30 p.m.: SEC semifinal ……………………………………………………………… ESPNU
Football, college
1 p.m.: Northern Arizona at Eastern Washington ……………………… SWX
Golf
9:30 a.m.: PGA Tour, Arnold Palmer Invitational ………………………… Golf
11:30 a.m.: LPGA Tour, Drive on Championship …………………………… Golf
Mixed Martial Arts
5 p.m.: UFC 259 Prelims …………………………………………………………………. ESPN
Soccer, college men
2 p.m.: UCLA at Stanford ……………………………………………………………… Pac-12
Volleyball, college
11 a.m.: Purdue at Penn State ……………………………………………………… ESPNU
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men
5:30 p.m.: George Fox at Whitworth ……………………………………. 1230-AM
Football, college
Noon: Whitworth at Puget Sound ………………………………………… 1230-AM
Noon: UC Davis at Idaho …………………………………………………………… 92.5-FM
1 p.m.: Northern Arizona at Eastern Washington ……………….. 700-AM
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto Racing
12:30 p.m.: NASCAR, The Pennzoil 400 ………………………………….. Fox 28
Basketball, college men
9 a.m.: (9) Houston at Memphis …………………………………………………….. CBS
9 a.m.: Florida at Tennessee ………………………………………………………. ESPNU
9 a.m.: Big South Championship, Campbell vs. Winthrop ……. ESPN
9:30 a.m.: (25) Wisconsin at (5) Iowa ………………………………………. Fox 28
11 a.m.: Atlantic Sun championship ……………………………………………… ESPN
11 a.m.: Missouri Valley championship …………………………………………… CBS
1 p.m.: (18) Texas Tech at (3) Baylor ……………………………………………. ESPN
1:30 p.m.: (2) Michigan at Michigan State …………………………………….. CBS
2 p.m.: Southern Conference semifinal …………………………………… ESPNU
4:30 p.m.: Southern Conference semifinal …………………………….. ESPNU
5 p.m.: Oregon at Oregon State ……………………………………………………….. FS1
Basketball, college women
9 a.m.: ACC championship ………………………………………………………….. ESPN2
11 a.m.: SEC championship ………………………………………………………….. ESPN2
Noon: Big East semifinal …………………………………………………………………….. FS1
3 p.m.: Big East semifinal ……………………………………………………………………. FS1
5 p.m.: Pac-12 championship ………………………………………………………. ESPN2
Basketball, NBA
3:30 p.m.: All-Star Skills Challenge and 3-Point Contest …………. TNT
5 p.m.: All-Star Game, Team LeBron vs. Team Durant ……………… TNT
Golf
9:30 a.m.: PGA Tour, Arnold Palmer Invitational ………………… Golf
11:30 a.m.: LPGA Tour, Drive on Championship ………………….. Golf
Soccer
5:55 a.m.: Serie A match ………………………………………………………………. ESPN2
Wrestling, college
3 p.m.: Big 12 championships ……………………………………………………… ESPN2
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB spring training
Noon: Seattle vs. L.A. Angels …………………………………………………… 700-AM
Basketball, college women
6:30 p.m.: Whitworth at Puget Sound …………………………………. 1230-AM
All events are subject to change.
