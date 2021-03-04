Pandemic projects: With travel off the books, front porch and back deck ceilings get top priority

By Cindy Hval For The Spokesman-Review

Have you used your time at home to tackle a project you've always wanted to do, but didn't have the time? Built bookshelves? Created a chicken coop? Completed a room renovation? Learned a new skill? We want to hear about it. Contact Cindy Hval at dchval@juno.com

Sometimes smaller projects deliver the biggest bang.

That was true for Bill and Jo Wagstaff. When the reality of COVID-19 hit and their slate of travel plans were canceled, they decided to tackle a long-talked about task – revamping the ceilings on their front porch and back deck.

“We do a lot of walking, and we noticed the cedar decking in newer construction,” Jo said. “We didn’t like the painted plywood ceilings on our porch and deck.”

Jo recently retired from a 34-year career at Whitworth University, where she coached women’s tennis, and served as associate athletic director.

Bill had already retired from teaching science and coaching tennis at Mead High School.

“We like to travel to tennis tournaments,” he said.

The couple have been to the U.S. Open and have sat in the stands at Wimbeldon three times, but the pandemic preempted travel.

“We’ve lived here 30 years, and we’re empty-nesters, so we debated downsizing,” Jo said. “But we love it here. It’s so quiet. This is paradise.”

Their Wandermere area home sits where the old town of Dartford once was. From their deck, they can gaze out on Dartford Cemetery.

When they chose not to forsake their serene setting, they decided to finally change their outdoor ceilings.

In November, they purchased tongue and groove cedar boards and got busy.

“I clear-coated the wood and cut the boards in the garage,” explained Bill.

Then they worked together, installing the boards atop the old plywood.

“I would hold them while he nailed,” Jo said. “It only took about four days, start to finish.”

They love the results.

Even when it’s too chilly to enjoy a drink on the deck, they appreciate their project from indoors.

Jo grinned.

“We stand in the kitchen and look out the window and admire it.”

The warm, natural tones of the cedar adds a cozy ambiance to the deck where they spend much of their time and offers a pleasing contrast to the dark gray exterior of their home.

“It’s brighter,” Bill said. “It seems bigger and more finished.”

Jo agreed.

“It’s one of those nagging projects that I wanted to get done,” she said.

They also found an added benefit to their upgrade.

“It was great being outside and working together,” Jo said. “It was fun!”

———

Cindy Hval can be reached at dchval@juno.com