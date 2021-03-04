Spokane Valley Tech announces first-semester honor roll for 2020-21 school year

Spokane Valley Tech has announced its first-semester honor roll for the 2020-21 school year. Eligible students are listed alphabetically by grade and GPA.

12th grade

4.0 GPA – David House, Hailey Kinerson, Alyssa Kudrna, Tyler Lambert, Chloe Moore, Reid Plowman, Andrew Schafer and Cooper Wharton.

3.5 and above – Brock Castillo, Madison Craner, Nicholas Dawson, Alexander French, Adam George, Greer Greenup, Ely Hogberg, Kiara Jenkins, Connor McGaugh, Samuel Profit, Calvin Ruffner, Alex Sindledecker, Eli Stachofsky, Taige Tews, Alex Tracy and Rein Wehrman.

11th grade

4.0 – Owen Andreasen, Nikko Brovick, Emily Johnson, Gavin McAllister, Aidan Scott and Aria Vogel.

3.5 and above – Gregory Allen, Shelbi Fuller, Austin Gainey, Ashlynn Huttenmaier, Dominic Johnson, Sydney Lamb, Dakota Parrish, Abigail Staben and Siena Stewart.

10th grade

4.0 – Tyler Agnew, Brenen Breckenridge, Lincoln Carter, Matthew Claypool, Keegan Phillips, Gunner Schmerer, Saxton Schultz, William Shoffner, Christian Smilden and Jason Todd.

3.5 and above – Greyson Aikins, Christian Baldwin, Mason Bray, Chloe Brooks, Cameron Carson, Teagan Cummings, Isaac Darling, Cooper Driskell, Jack Duckett, Peyton Fischer, Alexander Gordeyev, Cason Lam, Donovan Lorenzen, Phillip Major, Elijah Middleton, Alex Moore, Suzanna Osborn, Bryson Roos, Joshua Sellberg, Alyssa (Sky) Taylor and Sydney Windhorst.

Ninth grade

4.0 – Nicholas Danzer, Aiden Hall, Walker Jones, Jashanpreet Kang, Chance Lalonde, Aiden McArdle, Lucy Moore, Christian Sander, Alexandria Smith, Ethan Swatzell, Mathew Wasson, Vincent Westerlund-Floyd and Ruven Zubenko.

3.5 and above – Kaelan Conroy, Sabrie Culver, Sara Cunningham, Jakihas Davis, Peter Erickson, Austin Hania, Aidan Hoag, Lily Jackin, Ashlyn Lackey, Logan McMaster, Finnegan Scott, Caine Sonko, Jordyn Stuart and Bradyn White-Hall.