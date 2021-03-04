Water Cooler: Easy eco-friendly lifestyle changes

Eco-friendly is described as anything that is not harmful to that environment. Given that vague description, it can be hard to know where to start. Eco-friendly living has a bad reputation for seeming extreme, but you don’t have to unplug all your electronics, sell your car or swear off buying new clothes to live a more eco-friendly life. Here are some small things you can change in your day-to-day life that may benefit the environment, and might even save you some money and hassle.

Carry a set of reusable cutlery. People usually associate this with camping, but how many times in a day do you find yourself using plastic cutlery because you don’t have any with you? Cutlery is small and lightweight so it can sit in your purse, bag or desk without you even noticing. Then when the time comes that you need something to eat with, you have it on you. It might even save you when you forget to grab a fork before taking lunch to the park, or if you get fast food and your order didn’t get utensils. Like portable containers for food, just wipe or rinse it off and take home to be cleaned at the end of the day.

Switch to a safety razor. A safety razor might seem old school, but it has a great reputation for the quality of shave it provides. The razor body is usually made of stainless steel and some have silicone-coated or wood handles. The razors tend to run between $30 to $50, with some high end brands offering products around $80 or more. Like with most reusable products, there is an upfront investment, but it pays off in the end. You can find a pack of 100 blades for less than $15 and they work just as well as disposable razors for any shaving needs when used properly.

Shop for items made of all natural fiber. Many mass produced, ready-to-wear clothes rely on synthetic fibers. Synthetic fiber is any fiber made by humans through a chemical process, whereas natural fibers are derived directly from living sources such as plant fiber or animal fur. It’s no surprise synthetic fibers are frequently used. They’re inexpensive, durable, usually water repellent and hold color well. Unfortunately, when petroleum-based synthetic fiber is washed or deteriorates overtime, it sheds microplastics which then can enter the water and food supply. All plastics deteriorate into microplastics, but synthetic textiles are a large contributor. Polyester, nylon, acrylic and polyolefin are common synthetic fibers to watch for on textile labels.

Switch to loose-leaf tea. Many pyramid-shaped premium tea bags are made using synthetic fiber like nylon. A 2019 study published by McGill University in the journal of Environmental Science & Technology found these bags release more than 11 billion microplastic and 3 billion nanoplastic particles when steeped in hot water. Many other tea bags are sealed with a bio-plastic seal called polylactic acid, which is a thermoplastic polyester. Loose-leaf tea skips all that, and it usually costs much less than bagged tea.

Use reusable dryer balls. Many of the popular and effective dryer balls are made of wool. Like dryer sheets, they soften clothes and reduce static, but they also help dry clothes faster by absorbing excess moisture and help separate layers of clothing to allow for more air flow. You can also hang dry clothes as often as possible to reduce energy use. Most wool dryer balls are said to last for about 1,000 loads or about two to five years.

