Baseball

College: WCC: Portland at Gonzaga, noon. NWC: Whitworth at George Fox, 11 a.m. Nonconference: Seattle U at Washington State, noon.

Golf

College men: Washington State, Idaho at Bandon (Oregon) Dunes Championship, 8 a.m.

Soccer

College men: WCC: Gonzaga at Loyola Marymount, 1 p.m.

College women: NWC: Puget Sound at Whitworth, 11 a.m.

Tennis

College men: NWC: Whitworth at Linfield, 10 a.m. Nonconference: Boise State at Idaho, 9 a.m.; Gonzaga at Washington, 4 p.m.

College women: Pac-12: USC at Washington State, 11 a.m. NWC: Linfield at Whitworth, 10 a.m. Nonconference: Seattle U vs. Idaho at Gonzaga, 10 a.m.

Volleyball

College: Pac-12: Washington at Oregon, 1 p.m. Big Sky: Eastern Washington at Sacramento State, 1 p.m.; Montana State at Idaho, 2.

Off-track betting

Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9 a.m.