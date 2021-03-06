Menu
UPDATED: Sat., March 6, 2021
Baseball
College: WCC: Portland at Gonzaga, noon. NWC: Whitworth at George Fox, 11 a.m. Nonconference: Seattle U at Washington State, noon.
Golf
College men: Washington State, Idaho at Bandon (Oregon) Dunes Championship, 8 a.m.
Soccer
College men: WCC: Gonzaga at Loyola Marymount, 1 p.m.
College women: NWC: Puget Sound at Whitworth, 11 a.m.
Tennis
College men: NWC: Whitworth at Linfield, 10 a.m. Nonconference: Boise State at Idaho, 9 a.m.; Gonzaga at Washington, 4 p.m.
College women: Pac-12: USC at Washington State, 11 a.m. NWC: Linfield at Whitworth, 10 a.m. Nonconference: Seattle U vs. Idaho at Gonzaga, 10 a.m.
Volleyball
College: Pac-12: Washington at Oregon, 1 p.m. Big Sky: Eastern Washington at Sacramento State, 1 p.m.; Montana State at Idaho, 2.
Off-track betting
Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9 a.m.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.