Downtown I-90 crash injures one
UPDATED: Mon., March 8, 2021
A crash involving a semitruck and cars on Interstate 90 near the Maple and Lincoln Streets exchange left at least one person injured.
The Washington State Patrol reported the crash in the eastbound lanes Monday afternoon.
Traffic was snarled while investigators and clean-up crews worked to clear debris from road.
WSP reported the accident as a one-car rollover involving a semi.
