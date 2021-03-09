On the air
Tue., March 9, 2021
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
Noon: Georgetown vs. Marquette FS1
1 p.m.: Washington St. vs. Arizona St. Pac-12
2 p.m.: Loyola Maryland at Army CBS Sports
3 p.m.: Xavier vs. Butler FS1
3:30 p.m.: Kansas St. vs. TCU ESPN2
4 p.m.: Washington vs. Utah Pac-12
4:30 p.m.: Bucknell at Colgate ………………………………………….. CBS Sports
6 p.m.: Providence vs. DePaul FS1
6:30 p.m.: Iowa St. vs. (25) Oklahoma ESPN2
7 p.m.: California vs. Stanford Pac-12
Basketball, college women
8 p.m.: Fresno St. vs. Wyoming/ Boise St. CBS Sports
Hockey, NHL
4 p.m.: Vegas at Minnesota NBC Sports
6:30 p.m.: Los Angeles at Anaheim NBC Sports
Lacrosse, college men
4 p.m.: Highpoint at Duke ESPNU
Soccer
9:55 a.m.: EPL, Southampton at Manchester City NBC Sports
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men
1 p.m.: Washington St. vs. Arizona St. 920-AM
Sports Talk
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
All events are subject to change.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.