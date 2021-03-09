The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports

On the air

Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

Noon: Georgetown vs. Marquette FS1

1 p.m.: Washington St. vs. Arizona St. Pac-12

2 p.m.: Loyola Maryland at Army CBS Sports

3 p.m.: Xavier vs. Butler FS1

3:30 p.m.: Kansas St. vs. TCU ESPN2

4 p.m.: Washington vs. Utah Pac-12

4:30 p.m.: Bucknell at Colgate ………………………………………….. CBS Sports

6 p.m.: Providence vs. DePaul FS1

6:30 p.m.: Iowa St. vs. (25) Oklahoma ESPN2

7 p.m.: California vs. Stanford Pac-12

Basketball, college women

8 p.m.: Fresno St. vs. Wyoming/ Boise St. CBS Sports

Hockey, NHL

4 p.m.: Vegas at Minnesota NBC Sports

6:30 p.m.: Los Angeles at Anaheim NBC Sports

Lacrosse, college men

4 p.m.: Highpoint at Duke ESPNU

Soccer

9:55 a.m.: EPL, Southampton at Manchester City NBC Sports

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

1 p.m.: Washington St. vs. Arizona St. 920-AM

Sports Talk

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

All events are subject to change.

