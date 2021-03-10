Spokane Public Schools board pushes off stadium decision in favor of more public input

Following an hour-long presentation on a proposal to build a new stadium downtown, a conflicted Spokane Public Schools board of directors decided Wednesday night to seek more input from the public before considering whether to take action.

That input could come as soon as next week via public forums or other means – perhaps an advisory vote this fall. Details will be arranged later this week.

The issue – whether to build a new $31 million stadium downtown or at the current Albi site – has lingered since 2018.

That year, Spokane voters approved a $495 million capital bond to build three new middle schools and replace three others. In the same election, an advisory vote went 64% in favor of the Albi site.

“Much has changed since then,” said Mark Richard, President of the Downtown Spokane Partnership, as he outlined a proposal for a downtown stadium that, according to a comprehensive study, would generate an $11.4 million annual economic boost for Spokane.

The proposal also would generate $17.5 million in long-term savings for the district and attract a professional soccer team to the new facility, he said.

“This is a smart investment. It not only provides the district with cost savings, it makes a greater economic impact, leverages taxpayer dollars, supports local business and creates jobs,” Richard said.

Richard also said a more centrally located and accessible multipurpose stadium could host district events and other programs, and that it would be a catalyst for downtown development and increased tax and parking revenue.

Backers also argue that should the school district instead stay with Albi, the economic impact would be roughly one-eighth that of the downtown option.

But the downtown proposal also has plenty of critics, who have argued on social media that the district should honor the advisory vote.

For about a half-hour, Richard and United Soccer League official Justin Papadakis fielded questions about parking, economic impact and other issues.

Board members appeared satisfied with most of the answers but were stuck on how to proceed. However, the advisory vote clearly loomed large.

Director Mike Wiser said he favored another advisory vote. However, that could not occur until August, which would push stadium completion – wherever it is built – back a full year to the fall of 2023.

It also would cost an additional $100,000 to have a special election.

At that point, board President Jerrall Haynes suggested some form of community outreach.