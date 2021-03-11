Menu
Thu., March 11, 2021
Baseball
College: Nonconference: Gonzaga at TCU, 4:30 p.m.
Basketball
College men: Big Sky Tournament in Boise: EWU vs. Weber State/Montana, 7 p.m.
College women: Big Sky Tournament in Boise: Idaho vs. Idaho State, 11 a.m.
Football
High school: GSL: Ferris vs. Mt. Spokane at Union Stadium, 5 p.m.; Cheney at Central Valley, West Valley vs. Pullman at Martin Stadium, Rogers at Clarkston, North Central at East Valley, Lewis and Clark at University, all 7; Gonzaga Prep vs. Mead at Union Stadium, 7:30.
Golf
College women: Eastern Washington at Lady Thunderbird Invitational in St. George, Utah, 10 a.m.
Soccer
College women: Pac-12: California at Washington State, 7 p.m. Big Sky: Portland State at Eastern Washington, noon; Montana at Idaho, 6 p.m.
Tennis
College women: Pac-12: Arizona State at Washington State, 1:30 p.m.
Track and field
College: Washington State at NCAA Indoor Championships in Fayetteville, Ark., 10 a.m.; Eastern Washington at PNW Team Clash in Corvallis, Ore., 2 p.m.
Volleyball
College: Pac-12: WSU at Oregon State, USC at Washington, both 6 p.m. WCC: Santa Clara at Gonzaga, 11:30 a.m. Big Sky: Idaho at EWU, 4 p.m. NWC: Puget Sound at Whitworth, 6 p.m.
Off-track betting
Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9 a.m.
