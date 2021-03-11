The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports

On the air

Friday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB spring training

10 a.m.: N.Y. Yankees vs. Detroit …………………………………………….. MLB

5:30 p.m.: Seattle vs. Cincinnati ……………………………………………. Root

Basketball, college men

9 a.m.: UAB vs. Western Kentucky …………………………………… CBS Sports

9 a.m.: Mississippi State vs. (6) Alabama …………………………………… ESPN

9 a.m.: South Florida vs. Wichita State ……………………………………. ESPN2

11:30 a.m.: Florida vs. Tennessee ………………………………………………….. ESPN

Noon: Conference USA semifinal ……………………………………… CBS Sports

Noon: Cincinnati vs. SMU……………………………………………………………… ESPN2

2 p.m.: Ohio vs. Toledo …………………………………………………………. CBS Sports

3 p.m.: Iona vs. Niagara………………………………………………………….. ESPNEWS

3 p.m.: Georgetown vs. Seton Hall …………………………………………………… FS1

3:30 p.m.: Georgia Tech vs. (18) Virginia ……………………………………. ESPN

3:30 p.m.: (12) Oklahoma State vs. (2) Baylor ……………………….. ESPN2

4 p.m.: Tulane vs. (7) Houston …………………………………………………… ESPNU

4:30 p.m.: Akron vs. Buffalo ………………………………………………. CBS Sports

5:30 p.m.: Fairfield vs. St. Peter’s ……………………………………….. ESPNEWS

5:30 p.m.: Oregon vs. Oregon State ………………………………………….. Pac-12

6 p.m.: (15) Florida State vs. (22) Virginia Tech ……………………….. ESPN

6 p.m.: Big East semifinal, Creighton vs. TBA ………………………………. FS1

6:30 p.m.: Nevada vs. (19) San Diego State …………………… CBS Sports

6:30 p.m.: Big 12 semifinal, Kansas vs. TBA ……………………………. ESPN2

7 p.m.: Central Florida vs. Memphis………………………………………….. ESPNU

8:30 p.m.: Pac-12 semifinal …………………………………………………………….. ESPN

9 p.m.: Mountain West semifinal ………………………………………. CBS Sports

9 p.m.: Big West semifinal ………………………………………………………….. ESPNU

11 p.m.: Big West semifinal ………………………………………………………….. ESPNU

Basketball, college women

8:30 a.m.: Texas vs. Iowa State ………………………………………………….. ESPNU

11:30 a.m.: Big 12 quarterfinal ……………………………………………………… ESPNU

2 p.m.: Stony Brook vs. Maine ……………………………………………………. ESPNU

Basketball, NBA

5 p.m.: Denver at Memphis ……………………………………………………………… NBA

7 p.m.: Houston at Utah …………………………………….. Root (Comcast only)

7:30 p.m.: Indiana at L.A. Lakers ……………………………………………………. NBA

Football, high school

5 p.m.: Ferris vs. Mt. Spokane ………………………………………………………… SWX

7:30 p.m.: Gonzaga Prep vs. Mead ……………………………………………….. SWX

Golf

9 a.m.: PGA Tour, Players Championship ……………………………………… Golf

Hockey, NHL

5 p.m.: Vegas at St. Louis …………………………………………………………………. NHL

Skiing

9 p.m.: Alpine Skiing World Cup ………………………………………. NBC Sports

Friday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

7 p.m.: Eastern Washington vs. Montana/Weber State …… 700-AM

Sports talk

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob …………………………………………………………… 700-AM

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

Noon: NHRA qualifying ………………………………………………………………………. FS1

2:30 p.m.: NASCAR XFINITY Series, Before You Dig 200 …………. FS1

Baseball, MLB spring training

Noon: Seattle vs. Colorado ……………………………………………………………… Root

Basketball, college men

8 a.m.: America East Championship ………………………………………… ESPN2

10 a.m.: Big Ten semifinal …………………………………………………………………. CBS

10 a.m.: SEC semifinal ……………………………………………………………………… ESPN

10 a.m.: MEAC championship …………………………………………………….. ESPN2

Noon: AAC semifinal …………………………………………………………………….. ESPN2

12:30 p.m.: Big Ten semifinal ……………………………………………………………. CBS

12:30 p.m.: SEC semifinal ……………………………………………………………….. ESPN

1 p.m.: MAC championship …………………………………………………………. ESPNU

2:30 p.m.: AAC semifinal ……………………………………………………………… ESPN2

3 p.m.: Mountain West championship ………………………………………….. CBS

3 p.m.: Big 12 championship …………………………………………………………. ESPN

3 p.m.: SWAC championship ……………………………………………………… ESPNU

3:30 p.m.: Big East championship …………………………………………….. Fox 28

4:30 p.m.: Mid-American championship …………………………………. ESPN2

5 p.m.: Big Sky championship …………………………………………………… ESPNU

5:30 p.m.: ACC championship ………………………………………………………. ESPN

6:30 p.m.: Southland championship ………………………………………… ESPN2

7 p.m.: WAC championship ………………………………………………………… ESPNU

7:30 p.m.: Pac-12 championship …………………………………………………… ESPN

8:30 p.m.: Big West championship …………………………………………… ESPN2

Basketball, college women

11 a.m.: Big Ten championship ……………………………………………………. ESPNU

Bowling

11 a.m.: PBA World Championship …………………………………………….. Fox 28

Boxing

6 p.m.: David Benavidez vs. Ronald Ellis …………………………… Showtime

Golf

10 a.m.: PGA Tour, Players Championship …………………………………… NBC

Horse racing

11 a.m.: America’s Day at the Races …………………………………………………. FS1

Rugby

12:30 a.m. (Sunday): North Queensland at Pentrith …………………… FS1

Soccer

4:25 a.m.: EPL, Chelsea at Leeds United ………………………… NBC Sports

6:55 a.m.: EPL, W. Brom. Albion at Crystal Palace ………. NBC Sports

7 p.m.: Santos Laguna at Club Tijuana ……………………………………………. FS1

3:25 a.m.: (Sunday), Serie A, Sampdoria at Bologna …………… ESPN2

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

5 p.m.: Big Sky championship …………………………………………………. 920-AM

7 p.m.: Pacific Lutheran at Whitworth …………………………………. 1230-AM

Football, college

Noon: Pacific Lutheran at Whitworth …………………………………… 1230-AM

3 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Idaho State …………………………. 700-AM

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

8 a.m.: NHRA, AMALIE Motor Oil Gator Nationals ………………………. FS1

11:30 a.m.: NASCAR Cup Series, Race at Phoenix …………………. Fox 28

Baseball, MLB spring training

1 p.m.: Seattle vs. Milwaukee …………………………………………………………… Root

Basketball, college men

9 a.m.: Atlantic 10 championship ……………………………………………………. CBS

9 a.m.: SEC championship …………………………………………………………….. ESPN

11:15 a.m.: AAC championship ……………………………………………………….. ESPN

11:30 a.m.: Big 10 championship ……………………………………………………… CBS

2 p.m.: NCAA Selection Show …………………………………………………………. CBS

Basketball, college women

8 a.m.: Atlantic 10 championship ……………………………………………… ESPNU

9 a.m.: Big 12 championship ……………………………………………………….. ESPN2

10 a.m.: Northeast championship ……………………………………………… ESPNU

Basketball, NBA

1 p.m.: Utah at Golden State …………………………….. Root (Comcast only)

Golf

10 a.m.: PGA Tour, Players Championship …………………………………… NBC

Hockey, NHL

3 p.m.: Los Angeles at Colorado ………………………………………. NBC Sports

Soccer

8:25 a.m.: EPL, Tottenham at Arsenal ……………………………… NBC Sports

11:10 a.m.: EPL, West Ham United at Man. United ………… NBC Sports

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB spring training

1 p.m.: Seattle vs. Milwaukee ……………………………………………………. 700-AM

Basketball, college men

1 p.m.: Pacific Lutheran at Whitworth ………………………………….. 1230-AM

All events are subject to change.

