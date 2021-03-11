On the air
Thu., March 11, 2021
Friday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB spring training
10 a.m.: N.Y. Yankees vs. Detroit …………………………………………….. MLB
5:30 p.m.: Seattle vs. Cincinnati ……………………………………………. Root
Basketball, college men
9 a.m.: UAB vs. Western Kentucky …………………………………… CBS Sports
9 a.m.: Mississippi State vs. (6) Alabama …………………………………… ESPN
9 a.m.: South Florida vs. Wichita State ……………………………………. ESPN2
11:30 a.m.: Florida vs. Tennessee ………………………………………………….. ESPN
Noon: Conference USA semifinal ……………………………………… CBS Sports
Noon: Cincinnati vs. SMU……………………………………………………………… ESPN2
2 p.m.: Ohio vs. Toledo …………………………………………………………. CBS Sports
3 p.m.: Iona vs. Niagara………………………………………………………….. ESPNEWS
3 p.m.: Georgetown vs. Seton Hall …………………………………………………… FS1
3:30 p.m.: Georgia Tech vs. (18) Virginia ……………………………………. ESPN
3:30 p.m.: (12) Oklahoma State vs. (2) Baylor ……………………….. ESPN2
4 p.m.: Tulane vs. (7) Houston …………………………………………………… ESPNU
4:30 p.m.: Akron vs. Buffalo ………………………………………………. CBS Sports
5:30 p.m.: Fairfield vs. St. Peter’s ……………………………………….. ESPNEWS
5:30 p.m.: Oregon vs. Oregon State ………………………………………….. Pac-12
6 p.m.: (15) Florida State vs. (22) Virginia Tech ……………………….. ESPN
6 p.m.: Big East semifinal, Creighton vs. TBA ………………………………. FS1
6:30 p.m.: Nevada vs. (19) San Diego State …………………… CBS Sports
6:30 p.m.: Big 12 semifinal, Kansas vs. TBA ……………………………. ESPN2
7 p.m.: Central Florida vs. Memphis………………………………………….. ESPNU
8:30 p.m.: Pac-12 semifinal …………………………………………………………….. ESPN
9 p.m.: Mountain West semifinal ………………………………………. CBS Sports
9 p.m.: Big West semifinal ………………………………………………………….. ESPNU
11 p.m.: Big West semifinal ………………………………………………………….. ESPNU
Basketball, college women
8:30 a.m.: Texas vs. Iowa State ………………………………………………….. ESPNU
11:30 a.m.: Big 12 quarterfinal ……………………………………………………… ESPNU
2 p.m.: Stony Brook vs. Maine ……………………………………………………. ESPNU
Basketball, NBA
5 p.m.: Denver at Memphis ……………………………………………………………… NBA
7 p.m.: Houston at Utah …………………………………….. Root (Comcast only)
7:30 p.m.: Indiana at L.A. Lakers ……………………………………………………. NBA
Football, high school
5 p.m.: Ferris vs. Mt. Spokane ………………………………………………………… SWX
7:30 p.m.: Gonzaga Prep vs. Mead ……………………………………………….. SWX
Golf
9 a.m.: PGA Tour, Players Championship ……………………………………… Golf
Hockey, NHL
5 p.m.: Vegas at St. Louis …………………………………………………………………. NHL
Skiing
9 p.m.: Alpine Skiing World Cup ………………………………………. NBC Sports
Friday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men
7 p.m.: Eastern Washington vs. Montana/Weber State …… 700-AM
Sports talk
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob …………………………………………………………… 700-AM
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
Noon: NHRA qualifying ………………………………………………………………………. FS1
2:30 p.m.: NASCAR XFINITY Series, Before You Dig 200 …………. FS1
Baseball, MLB spring training
Noon: Seattle vs. Colorado ……………………………………………………………… Root
Basketball, college men
8 a.m.: America East Championship ………………………………………… ESPN2
10 a.m.: Big Ten semifinal …………………………………………………………………. CBS
10 a.m.: SEC semifinal ……………………………………………………………………… ESPN
10 a.m.: MEAC championship …………………………………………………….. ESPN2
Noon: AAC semifinal …………………………………………………………………….. ESPN2
12:30 p.m.: Big Ten semifinal ……………………………………………………………. CBS
12:30 p.m.: SEC semifinal ……………………………………………………………….. ESPN
1 p.m.: MAC championship …………………………………………………………. ESPNU
2:30 p.m.: AAC semifinal ……………………………………………………………… ESPN2
3 p.m.: Mountain West championship ………………………………………….. CBS
3 p.m.: Big 12 championship …………………………………………………………. ESPN
3 p.m.: SWAC championship ……………………………………………………… ESPNU
3:30 p.m.: Big East championship …………………………………………….. Fox 28
4:30 p.m.: Mid-American championship …………………………………. ESPN2
5 p.m.: Big Sky championship …………………………………………………… ESPNU
5:30 p.m.: ACC championship ………………………………………………………. ESPN
6:30 p.m.: Southland championship ………………………………………… ESPN2
7 p.m.: WAC championship ………………………………………………………… ESPNU
7:30 p.m.: Pac-12 championship …………………………………………………… ESPN
8:30 p.m.: Big West championship …………………………………………… ESPN2
Basketball, college women
11 a.m.: Big Ten championship ……………………………………………………. ESPNU
Bowling
11 a.m.: PBA World Championship …………………………………………….. Fox 28
Boxing
6 p.m.: David Benavidez vs. Ronald Ellis …………………………… Showtime
Golf
10 a.m.: PGA Tour, Players Championship …………………………………… NBC
Horse racing
11 a.m.: America’s Day at the Races …………………………………………………. FS1
Rugby
12:30 a.m. (Sunday): North Queensland at Pentrith …………………… FS1
Soccer
4:25 a.m.: EPL, Chelsea at Leeds United ………………………… NBC Sports
6:55 a.m.: EPL, W. Brom. Albion at Crystal Palace ………. NBC Sports
7 p.m.: Santos Laguna at Club Tijuana ……………………………………………. FS1
3:25 a.m.: (Sunday), Serie A, Sampdoria at Bologna …………… ESPN2
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men
5 p.m.: Big Sky championship …………………………………………………. 920-AM
7 p.m.: Pacific Lutheran at Whitworth …………………………………. 1230-AM
Football, college
Noon: Pacific Lutheran at Whitworth …………………………………… 1230-AM
3 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Idaho State …………………………. 700-AM
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
8 a.m.: NHRA, AMALIE Motor Oil Gator Nationals ………………………. FS1
11:30 a.m.: NASCAR Cup Series, Race at Phoenix …………………. Fox 28
Baseball, MLB spring training
1 p.m.: Seattle vs. Milwaukee …………………………………………………………… Root
Basketball, college men
9 a.m.: Atlantic 10 championship ……………………………………………………. CBS
9 a.m.: SEC championship …………………………………………………………….. ESPN
11:15 a.m.: AAC championship ……………………………………………………….. ESPN
11:30 a.m.: Big 10 championship ……………………………………………………… CBS
2 p.m.: NCAA Selection Show …………………………………………………………. CBS
Basketball, college women
8 a.m.: Atlantic 10 championship ……………………………………………… ESPNU
9 a.m.: Big 12 championship ……………………………………………………….. ESPN2
10 a.m.: Northeast championship ……………………………………………… ESPNU
Basketball, NBA
1 p.m.: Utah at Golden State …………………………….. Root (Comcast only)
Golf
10 a.m.: PGA Tour, Players Championship …………………………………… NBC
Hockey, NHL
3 p.m.: Los Angeles at Colorado ………………………………………. NBC Sports
Soccer
8:25 a.m.: EPL, Tottenham at Arsenal ……………………………… NBC Sports
11:10 a.m.: EPL, West Ham United at Man. United ………… NBC Sports
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB spring training
1 p.m.: Seattle vs. Milwaukee ……………………………………………………. 700-AM
Basketball, college men
1 p.m.: Pacific Lutheran at Whitworth ………………………………….. 1230-AM
All events are subject to change.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.