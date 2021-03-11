This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Tribune News Service (TNS)

Bestsellers

From Publishers Weekly

Fiction

1. “Life After Death,” Sister Souljah (Atria)

2. “The Four Winds,” Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s)

3. “Dark Sky,” C.J. Box (Putnam)

4. “The Affair,” Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

5. “Klara and the Sun,” Kazuo Ishiguro (Knopf)

6. “The Midnight Library,” Matt Haig (Viking)

7. “A Court of Silver Flames,” Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury)

8. “The Sanatorium,” Sarah Pearse (Viking/Dorman)

9. “The Vanishing Half,” Brit Bennett (Riverhead)

10. “We Begin at the End,” Chris Whitaker (Holt)

Nonfiction

1. “Beyond Order: 12 More Rules for Life,” Jordan B. Peterson (Portfolio)

2. “How to Avoid a Climate Disaster: The Solutions We Have and the Breakthroughs We Need,” Bill Gates (Knopf)

3. “Professional Troublemaker,” Luvvie Ajayi Jones (Penguin Life)

4. “Believe It: How to Go from Underestimated to Unstoppable,” Jamie Kern Lima (Gallery)

5. “Dusk, Night, Dawn: On Revival and Courage,” Anne Lamott (Riverhead)

6. “Just as I Am: A Memoir,” Cicely Tyson (HarperCollins)

7. “Think Again: The Power of Knowing What You Don’t Know,” Adam Grant (Viking)

8. “Greenlights,” Matthew McConaughey (Crown)

9. “Walk in My Combat Boots: True Stories from America’s Bravest Warriors,” James Patterson and Matt Eversmann (Little, Brown)

10. “Cleaning Up Your Mental Mess: 5 Simple, Scientifically Proven Steps to Reduce Anxiety, Stress, and Toxic Thinking,” Caroline Leaf (Baker)