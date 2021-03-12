The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Late touchdown by Isaiah Wilson lifts Colville over Freeman in NEA clash

UPDATED: Sat., March 13, 2021

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

Roundup of Friday night’s high school football action across Eastern Washington.

Colville 36, Freeman 35: Isaiah Wilson punched it in from the 1 with about six minutes left for the go-ahead score and the visiting Indians (2-0) edged the Scotties (0-2) in a Northeast A League game on Friday. Sam Anderson threw four touchdown passes for Colville. Freeman sophomore Boen Phelps ran for a 63-yard TD, passed for two and returned an interception for a score.

Deer Park 35, Medical Lake 0: Chaz Bird had four total touchdowns, including a 42-yard run, and the visiting Stags (2-0) shut out the Cardinals (0-2) in a Northeast A League game on Friday. 

Lakeside 43, Newport 14: Kole Hunsaker threw for 357 yards with three TDs and the visiting Eagles (1-0) beat the Grizzlies (0-2) in Northeast A football action Friday night. Logan Allen caught an 80 yard TD pass and added 70- and 1-yard TD runs for Lakeside.

Northeast 2B

Colfax 46, Reardan 6: Jacob Brown rushed for 148 yards with three touchdowns and the Bulldogs (2-1) beat the visiting Indians (2-1). Mason Gilchrest added TD runs of 8 and 16 yards for Colfax.

Davenport 23, Northwest Christian 13: Ethan Douse had 155 rushing yards on 23 rushes with a touchdown and the Gorillas (1-2) beat the visiting Crusaders (0-2). Brennick Soliday added an 11-yard TD run and a 26-yard field goal for Davenport.

Chewelah 47, Asotin 7: The Cougars (3-0) beat the visiting Panthers (1-2). Details were unavailable.

