Sports

On the air

UPDATED: Sun., March 14, 2021

Monday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB Spring Training

10 a.m.: Washington vs. St. Louis MLB

1 p.m.: Cincinnati vs. L.A. Angels MLB

Basketball, college women

4 p.m.: NCAA Women’s Selection Show ESPN

Basketball, NBA

5:15 p.m.: New York at Brooklyn ESPN

7:35 p.m.: L.A. Lakers at Golden State ESPNBowling

4 p.m.: PBA WSOB Championship FS1

Cross Country, college

9:30 a.m.: NCAA Championship ESPNUHockey, NHL

4 p.m.: Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers NBC Sports

Soccer

10 a.m.: Liga MX: Club América at Guadalajara NBC Sports

12:55 p.m.: EPL, Liverpool at Wolverhampton NBC Sports

Monday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB Spring Training

7 p.m.: Seattle vs. Arizona 700-AM

Sports talk

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

6 p.m.: EWU Basketball Coaches Show 700-AM

All events are subject to change.

