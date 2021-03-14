On the air
UPDATED: Sun., March 14, 2021
Monday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB Spring Training
10 a.m.: Washington vs. St. Louis MLB
1 p.m.: Cincinnati vs. L.A. Angels MLB
Basketball, college women
4 p.m.: NCAA Women’s Selection Show ESPN
Basketball, NBA
5:15 p.m.: New York at Brooklyn ESPN
7:35 p.m.: L.A. Lakers at Golden State ESPNBowling
4 p.m.: PBA WSOB Championship FS1
Cross Country, college
9:30 a.m.: NCAA Championship ESPNUHockey, NHL
4 p.m.: Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers NBC Sports
Soccer
10 a.m.: Liga MX: Club América at Guadalajara NBC Sports
12:55 p.m.: EPL, Liverpool at Wolverhampton NBC Sports
Monday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB Spring Training
7 p.m.: Seattle vs. Arizona 700-AM
Sports talk
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
6 p.m.: EWU Basketball Coaches Show 700-AM
All events are subject to change.
