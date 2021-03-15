Dear Annie 3/15

By Annie Lane Creators Syndicate

Dear Annie: Recently, I came across this poem. I’ve seen it attributed to Pope Francis – not sure whether he actually said it. In any case, I thought you might share it with your readers. You don’t have to be Catholic to get something out of them.

“Do you want to fast this Lent?

“Fast from hurting words and say kind words.

“Fast from sadness and be filled with gratitude.

“Fast from anger and be filled with patience.

“Fast from pessimism and be filled with hope.

“Fast from worries and have trust in God.

“Fast from complaints and contemplate simplicity.

“Fast from pressures and be prayerful.

“Fast from bitterness and fill your heart with joy.

“Fast from selfishness and be compassionate to others.

“Fast from grudges and be reconciled.

“Fast from words and be silent so you can listen.” – Gran

Dear Gran: That wisdom is certainly universal – and more needed than ever. Thanks for writing.

Dear Annie: I fell in love and lost track of myself. He broke my heart. I don’t know how to get a hold of myself again. He seems to just see me as a joke and just likes toying with me. He still always calls and texts. But also shames me for responding. What kind of way is that to act? What should I do? – Dismissed

Dear Dismissed: This man sounds like a psychic vampire, and he won’t be satisfied until he sucks the life out of you. Bar him from your house, and block his number. At first, you might find it hard not to talk with him, but I promise that it will get easier with time – and you will look back on it as one of the best decisions of your life.

In the meantime, I encourage you to reach out to a therapist. You can also call the National Domestic Violence Hotline (800) 799-7233) anytime; their trained specialists are available 24/7/365 and they don’t just help survivors of physical abuse but also people who are experiencing emotional abuse, which it sounds like could be the case for you. Hang in there.

Send your questions for Annie Lane to dearannie@creators.com.