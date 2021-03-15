Menu
Mon., March 15, 2021
Golf
College men: NWAC: Whitworth at LCSC Warrior Invitational in Clarkston, Wash., 10 a.m.
College women: NWAC: Whitworth at LCSC Warrior Invitational in Clarkston, Wash., 9 a.m.
Soccer
College women: WCC: Gonzaga at San Francisco, 1 p.m.
High school girls: GSL: North Central vs. Shadle Park at Merkel Complex, 3:30 p.m.; Rogers at East Valley, Clarkston at Pullman, West Valley vs. Othello at Smith Field, all 4 p.m.
Tennis
College women: Nonconference: Arizona vs. Eastern Washington in Pullman, 3 p.m.
Volleyball
High school: GSL: Othello at West Valley, Clarkston at Pullman, North Central at Shadle Park, Rogers at East Valley, Cheney at Mt. Spokane, Ferris at Mead, Gonzaga Prep at Central Valley, Lewis and Clark at University, all 7 p.m.
