This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Tribune News Service (TNS)

Bestsellers

From Publishers Weekly

Fiction

1. “Life After Death,” Sister Souljah (Atria)

2. “The Four Winds,” Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s)

3. “2034: A Novel of the Next World War,” Elliot Ackerman and James Stavridis (Penguin Press)

4. “The Midnight Library,” Matt Haig (Viking)

5. “Dark Sky,” C.J. Box (Putnam)

6. “Fast Ice (The NUMA Files),” Clive Cussler and Graham Brown (Putnam)

7. “Klara and the Sun,” Kazuo Ishiguro (Knopf)

8. “The Affair,” Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

9. “We Begin at the End,” Chris Whitaker (Holt)

10. “The Invisible Life of Addie Larue,” V.E. Schwab (Tor)

Nonfiction

1. “How to Do the Work: Recognize Your Patterns, Heal from Your Past, and Create Your Self,” Nicole LePera (Harper Wave)

2. “Everything Will Be Okay: Life Lessons for Young Women (from a Former Young Woman),” Dana Perino (Twelve)

3. “The Code Breaker: Jennifer Doudna, Gene Editing, and the Future of the Human Race,” Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster)

4. “Beyond Order: 12 More Rules for Life,” Jordan B. Peterson (Portfolio)

5. “The Sum of Us: What Racism Costs Everyone and How We Can Prosper Together,” Heather McGhee (One World)

6. “Believe It: How to Go from Underestimated to Unstoppable,” Jamie Kern Lima (Gallery)

7. “Floret Farm’s Discovering Dahlias: A Guide to Growing and Arranging Magnificent Blooms,” Erin Benzakein (Chronicle)

8. “Greenlights,” Matthew McConaughey (Crown)

9. “How to Avoid a Climate Disaster: The Solutions We Have and the Breakthroughs We Need,” Bill Gates (Knopf)

10. “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents,” Isabel Wilkerson (Random House)