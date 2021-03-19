College baseball: Washington State opens Pac-12 play with victory over No. 23 Oregon State

From staff reports

Justin Van De Brake blasted a two-run home run and Washington State handled 23rd-ranked Oregon State 5-2 on Friday in Corvallis, Oregon, in the Cougars’ Pac-12 opener.

Tristan Peterson and Collin Montez added three hits and one RBI apiece for the Cougars (10-2). Preseason All-American Kyle Manzardo had a pair of doubles for WSU.

Cougs starter Brandon White moved to 3-0 on the season while carrying a no-hitter into the sixth inning. White allowed one run on three hits in seven innings. He also struck out seven while walking just one.

Garrett Forrester had an RBI single for the Beavers (11-4).

The series continues at 1:35 p.m. Saturday.

Gonzaga 2, Santa Clara 0: Andrew Orzel drove in a pair of runs, including a ninth-inning solo home run, to back stellar pitching as the Bulldogs (9-8) shut out the Broncos (6-10) in the West Coast Conference opener for both teams in Santa Clara, California.

Gabriel Hughes struck out 12 in seven scoreless innings for the Bulldogs. Hughes allowed five hits and walked just one .

Alek Jacob threw the final two innings in relief for GU, fanning three and allowing no hits.

GU’s Guthrie Morrison scored on Orzel’s sixth-inning sacrifice fly and had a hit. Tyler Rando had the only other hit for the Zags, who struck out eight times.

Russell Grant allowed one run on two hits with six Ks for the Broncos.

The teams continue their three-game series at 1 p.m. Saturday.