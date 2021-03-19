Lewiston radio stations sold

IdaVend Broadcasting has sold Lewiston-based radio stations KMOK, KRLC and KVTY to McVey Entertainment.

IdaVend Broadcasting is part of parent company IdaVend, owned by Robert and Melva Prasil, of Lewiston, and Gary and Cheri Prasil of Asotin.

The Prasils bought KRLC and KMOK from Pat MacKelvie in 1981. KRLC is the longest running AM radio station in the Lewiston area, having been on air for more than 80 years. The Prasils bought KVTY in 2000, according to a news release.

McVey Entertainment Group is owned by Lee and Angie McVey.

Northern Quest opens salt room

Northern Quest Resort & Casino has added a new amenity to La Rive Spa.

The spa now offers a Himalayan salt room, which features heated loungers surrounded by illuminated, hand-carved Himalayan salt bricks. Halotherapy infuses Himalayan salt into the air of the room “to promote wellness and relaxation,” according to a news release.

“The Kalispel Tribe has a long history of embracing natural healing elements from the Earth,” said Yvonne Smith, senior director of resort experience.

Beginning in April, guests will also be able to purchase a new Himalayan salt stone massage, which is offered in 60-, 75- and 100-minute increments.

From staff reports