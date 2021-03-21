100 years ago in Spokane: Proprietors hid whisky in the weeds at an infamous Palouse Highway speakeasy

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. To learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column, click here .

Police raided the Motor Inn, a notorious speakeasy at Moran on the Palouse Highway, and found 12 quarts of illegal whisky.

The Spokane County sheriff said he had investigated the place twice before, but had never found the liquor.

This time, he brought his entire force of deputies in the wee hours of Sunday morning and spent four hours searching the place.

They found the whisky concealed under weeds in the backyard.

The proprietors were arrested on liquor charges.

From the canine beat: Spokane’s canine population declined by 50% in three years.

One reason: the rise of the automobile. The Spokane Humane Society estimated that autos killed 500 dogs in Spokane every year.

“It is nothing unusual to have five or six dogs reported killed by automobiles in one day,” a humane society board member said.

The other reason: An initiative during the Great War urged people to give up their dogs, presumably because of a shortage of food resources.

From the accident beat: The death toll from a terrible crash on Northwest Boulevard rose to three when a 24-year-old woman died at Sacred Heart Hospital.

An inquest into the deaths was underway. Evidence showed the car skidded 200 feet before it crashed into a streetcar. The driver was slightly injured.

Also on this date

(From the Associated Press)

1965: Civil rights demonstrators led by the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. began their third, successful march from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama.