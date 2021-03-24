Music calendar

WSU Virtual Performance: Student Recital – Featuring Ryan Williamson on tuba. Watch live on the WSU Pullman Music YouTube channel. Friday, 5:10-6 p.m. (509) 335-7696.

Daniel Hall – Folk-rock singer-songwriter. Friday, 6 p.m. Fischin’ Hole Saloon, 114 E. Lake St., Medical Lake. (509) 299-6114.

Chance Long – Country. Friday, 6:30 p.m. MickDuff’s Brewing Co. Beer Hall, 200 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 209-6700.

WSU Virtual Performance: Faculty Artist Series – Featuring works for solo bassoon and bassoon and marimba by John Steinmetz, Adam Silverman, Nathan Daughtrey and Justin Rubin. Performed by Jacqueline Wilson. Watch live on the WSU Pullman Music YouTube channel. Friday, 7:30-9 p.m. Free. (509) 335-7696.

Spotswood Abbey – Pop/soul/funk. Friday, 7:30-10:30 p.m. Bucer’s Coffeehouse Pub, 201 S. Main St., Moscow. (208) 596-0887.

Baby Bar Virtual Concert: Girlgoyle & Haunted Princess – Indie rock. Get tickets at babybarneatoburrito.veeps.com. Friday, 8 p.m. $5.

The Happiness – Rock. Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m. Curley’s Hauser Junction, 26443 W. Highway 53, Hauser. (208) 773-5816.

Evan Denlinger – Singer-songwriter. Saturday, 3:30-6:30 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Cellars, 3890 N. Schreiber Way, Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 664-2336.

Ian Nixon – Singer-songwriter. Saturday, 4-6 p.m. Cruisers, 6105 W. Seltice Way, Post Falls. (208) 773-4706.

So What – Rock. Saturday, 6-8 p.m. Idaho Pour Authority, 203 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 290-2280.

Dave DeVeau – Country singer-songwriter. Saturday, 6 p.m. Fischin’ Hole Saloon, 114 E. Lake St., Medical Lake. (509) 299-6114.

Baker, Thomas and Packwood – Singer-songwriter trio. Saturday, 6:30-9:30 p.m. MickDuff’s Brewing Co. Beer Hall, 200 Cedar St., Sandpoint. Free. (208) 209-6700.

Baby Bar Virtual Concert: Rosie Cerquone – Singer-songwriter and instrumental pop percussion. Get tickets at babybarneatoburrito.veeps.com. Saturday, 8 p.m. $5.

Last Chance Band – Country rock. Saturday, 8 p.m. Whiskey Glasses, 4211 E. Westwood Ave., Chattaroy. Free. (509) 238-6253.

Pat Simmons – Pop/rock. Sunday, 2-5 p.m. Curley’s Hauser Junction, 26443 W. Highway 53, Hauser. (208) 773-5816.

UI Virtual Performance: Auditorium Chamber Music Series – Presenting the St. Lawrence String Quartet. Visit uidaho.edu/class/music/events for details and Zoom registration. Sunday, 4-5:30 p.m. Free. (208) 885-6231.

Monday Night Blues Jam – Host Truck Mills invites local and visiting musicians to join him on the Eichardt’s stage. Monday, 7 p.m. Eichardt’s Pub and Grill, 212 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 263-4005.

WSU Virtual Performance: Percussion Ensemble – Featuring an array of music from movie scores and premieres of new music to Brazilian samba. Every piece has been recorded ahead of time and edited to be presented via a livestream performance. Watch on the WSU Pullman Music YouTube channel. Tuesday, 7:30-9 p.m. Free. (509) 335-7696.

UI Virtual Performance: Palouse Jazz Project – Jazz music presented by University of Idaho Lionel Hampton School of Music. Visit uidaho.edu/class/music/events for details and Zoom registration. Tuesday, 7:30-8:30 p.m. Free. (208) 885-6231.

Carey Brazil – Singer-songwriter. Wednesday, 7 p.m. Left Bank Wine Bar, 108 S. Washington St. (509) 315-8623.

Scott Taylor – Singer-songwriter. Wednesday, 7 p.m. Eichardt’s Pub and Grill, 212 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 263-4005.

WSU Jazz Society Webinar: Events Jazz Forum With Mike Galisatus – Jazz pedagogy for public school, community college and university teaching. Watch live on the WSU Pullman Music YouTube channel. Wednesday, 7:30-9 p.m. Free. (509) 335-7696.

Jonathan Tibbets – Singer-songwriter. Thursday, 7 p.m. Left Bank Wine Bar, 108 S. Washington St. (509) 315-8623.

Spokane Symphony @ Home Spring Concert Series: “Overtones” – 90-minute episodes of music and discussion. Episodes include video segments of Music Director James Lowe chatting with orchestra musicians about their backgrounds and thoughts about classical music, plus conversations with local experts on a variety of topics related to the themes. Episodes can be viewed on demand. April 2, Episode 1: “Roots,” a focus on the influence of folk traditions on classical music. April 16, Episode 2: “Classical Perfection,” a discussion on what makes something sound and look “classical.” April 30, Episode 3: “Individualism,” an exploration of the musician as an individual and part of group and how individualism impacts our worldview. May 14, Episode 4: “Painting With Music, Words, Light,” an exploration of the art and science behind creating mood and emotion in the arts. May 28, Episode 5: “Heaven & Earth,” a historical discussion on how and why heaven and earth have been portrayed through the arts. Visit foxtheaterspokane.org/events for details and tickets. $25 individual concert; $100 five concert series. (509) 624-1200.

Bright Moments – Jazz trio. April 2, 5 p.m. Idaho Pour Authority, 203 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 290-2280.

Devon Wade – Country. April 2, 6:30 p.m. MickDuff’s Brewing Co. Beer Hall, 200 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 209-6700.

UI Virtual Presentation: Jazz in the Schools – The Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival’s educational outreach “Jazz In the Schools” recently visited Idaho Falls providing a workshop and concert to the region. The workshop was live streamed to local and regional participants from University Place at the U of I Idaho Falls Campus. U of I faculty joined by guest artist Brian Claxton performed works composed by Claxton as well as group arrangements of jazz standards. Claxton was joined by Assistant Professor of Jazz Piano Kate Skinner, lecturer of Guitar Daniel Pinilla and LHJF Festival Manager Joshua Skinner. Visit uidaho.edu/class/music/events for a link to the performance. April 2, 7:30-8:30 p.m. Free. (208) 885-6231.

Jason Perry – Singer-songwriter. April 2, 8 p.m. Eichardt’s Pub and Grill, 212 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 263-4005.