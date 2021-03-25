Prep roundup: Bailey Bawden’s three saves help North Central girls soccer blank Pullman

Roundup of Thursday’s high school action across the Greater Spokane League and Eastern Washington.

Girls soccer

North Central 1, Pullman 0: Emily Todd scored in the fifth minute, Bailey Bawden made it stand up with three saves and the visiting Indians (6-2) shut out the Greyhounds (3-5) in a GSL 2A match on Thursday.

Clarkston 3, East Valley 1: Jolee Nicholas scored twice and the visiting Bantams (5-3) beat the Knights (2-6) in a GSL 2A match on Thursday.

Shadle Park 2, Othello 1: Kyleigh Archer and Paige Klein scored and the Highlanders (7-1) edged the visiting Huskies (2-6) in a GSL 2A game on Thursday.

West Valley 6, Rogers 1: The visiting Eagles (7-1) beat the Pirates (0-8) in a GSL 2A game. Details were unavailable.

Volleyball

West Valley 3, East Valley 1: Hannah Herford had 12 kills and four blocks, Riley Young recorded 19 digs and four aces and the Eagles (6-3) beat the visiting Knights (2-10) 15-25, 25-13, 25-16, 25-17 in a GSL 2A culminating match. Marissa Andrews racked up 41 assists for East Valley.

Clarkston 3, North Central 1: Katie Kaufman had 15 kills, Amya Dahl collected 34 assists and three aces and the Bantams (7-4) defeated the visiting Indians (6-5) 22-25. 25-15, 25-22, 25-13 in a GSL 2A culminating match. Bridget Todd had eight kills and 21 digs for NC.

Othello 3, Rogers 0: Halle Parris had five aces and 18 assists and the Huskies (4-8) beat the visiting Pirates (0-10) 25-16, 25-11, 25-14 in a 2A culminating match.

Northeast A

Freeman 3, Colville 0: Ashley Boswell had 14 kills, Abbie Amend had 20 assists with four aces and the Scotties (7-0) beat the visiting Indians (2-5) 25-4, 25-16, 25-16. McKenna Reggear had seven kills and seven digs for Colville.

Deer Park 3, Newport 0: Paige Thompson recorded 14 kills and the visiting Stags (5-3) swept the Grizzlies (0-7) 25-10, 25-14, 25-20. Allie Feist added 19 assists and three aces for Deer Park. McKinley Leslie led Newport with 11 digs, five kills and two aces.

Northeast 2B

Colfax 3, Reardan 0: Sophie Klaveano had 12 kills, Justice Brown had 31 assists and five aces and the Bulldogs (11-0) beat the visiting Indians (3-8) 25-19, 25-12, 25-12.

Liberty 3, Kettle Falls 0: Delaney Goodwin had five kills with four blocks and the visiting Lancers (10-1) swept the Bulldogs (1-9) 25-8, 26-24, 25-14. Kathryn Lawrence led Kettle Falls with five kills, two blocks and two aces.

Northwest Christian 3, Davenport 1: The Crusaders (6-2) beat the Gorillas (3-6) in four sets. Details were unavailable.

Asotin 3, St. George’s 0: The Panthers (5-7) swept the Dragons (0-9) 25-11, 25-17, 25-12. Details were unavailable.