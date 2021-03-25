The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Bailey Bawden’s three saves help North Central girls soccer blank Pullman

UPDATED: Thu., March 25, 2021

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

Roundup of Thursday’s high school action across the Greater Spokane League and Eastern Washington. 

Girls soccer

North Central 1, Pullman 0: Emily Todd scored in the fifth minute, Bailey Bawden made it stand up with three saves and the visiting Indians (6-2) shut out the Greyhounds (3-5) in a GSL 2A match on Thursday.

Clarkston 3, East Valley 1: Jolee Nicholas scored twice and the visiting Bantams (5-3) beat the Knights (2-6) in a GSL 2A match on Thursday.

Shadle Park 2, Othello 1: Kyleigh Archer and Paige Klein scored and the Highlanders (7-1) edged the visiting Huskies (2-6) in a GSL 2A game on Thursday.

West Valley 6, Rogers 1: The visiting Eagles (7-1) beat the Pirates (0-8) in a GSL 2A game. Details were unavailable.

Volleyball

West Valley 3, East Valley 1: Hannah Herford had 12 kills and four blocks, Riley Young recorded 19 digs and four aces and the Eagles (6-3) beat the visiting Knights (2-10) 15-25, 25-13, 25-16, 25-17 in a GSL 2A culminating match. Marissa Andrews racked up 41 assists for East Valley.

Clarkston 3, North Central 1: Katie Kaufman had 15 kills, Amya Dahl collected 34 assists and three aces and the Bantams (7-4) defeated the visiting Indians (6-5) 22-25. 25-15, 25-22, 25-13 in a GSL 2A culminating match. Bridget Todd had eight kills and 21 digs for NC.

Othello 3, Rogers 0: Halle Parris had five aces and 18 assists and the Huskies (4-8) beat the visiting Pirates (0-10) 25-16, 25-11, 25-14 in a 2A culminating match.

Northeast A

Freeman 3, Colville 0: Ashley Boswell had 14 kills, Abbie Amend had 20 assists with four aces and the Scotties (7-0) beat the visiting Indians (2-5) 25-4, 25-16, 25-16. McKenna Reggear had seven kills and seven digs for Colville.

Deer Park 3, Newport 0: Paige Thompson recorded 14 kills and the visiting Stags (5-3) swept the Grizzlies (0-7) 25-10, 25-14, 25-20. Allie Feist added 19 assists and three aces for Deer Park. McKinley Leslie led Newport with 11 digs, five kills and two aces.

Northeast 2B

Colfax 3, Reardan 0: Sophie Klaveano had 12 kills, Justice Brown had 31 assists and five aces and the Bulldogs (11-0) beat the visiting Indians (3-8) 25-19, 25-12, 25-12.

Liberty 3, Kettle Falls 0: Delaney Goodwin had five kills with four blocks and the visiting Lancers (10-1) swept the Bulldogs (1-9) 25-8, 26-24, 25-14. Kathryn Lawrence led Kettle Falls with five kills, two blocks and two aces.

Northwest Christian 3, Davenport 1: The Crusaders (6-2) beat the Gorillas (3-6) in four sets. Details were unavailable.

Asotin 3, St. George’s 0: The Panthers (5-7) swept the Dragons (0-9) 25-11, 25-17, 25-12. Details were unavailable.

